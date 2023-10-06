Pacific Resort Hotel Group Celebrates Win at the World Spa Awards 2023

Tiare Spa at Pacific Resort Aitutaki has been honoured with the title of Cook Islands’ Best Resort Spa 2023 at the prestigious World Spa Awards.

Tiare Spa offers a serene and rejuvenating oasis, surrounded by tranquil ambience and stunning natural beauty.

Pacific Resort Aitutaki is thrilled to announce that its renowned Tiare Spa has been awarded the prestigious title of Cook Islands’ Best Resort Spa 2023 at the esteemed World Spa Awards. This recognition is a testament to the exceptional quality and unforgettable experiences offered by Tiare Spa. World Spa Awards is a global initiative that recognises and rewards excellence in the spa and wellness sector. The awards aim to celebrate the exceptional quality and experiences offered by top spa destinations worldwide.

Marcus Niszow, CEO of Pacific Resort Hotel Group, expressed his delight at the spa’s remarkable accomplishment, stating, “We are incredibly proud of Tiare Spa’s recognition as the Cook Islands’ Best Resort Spa. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our guests with exceptional spa experiences that are truly world-class. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated staff and valued guests, as their unwavering support has been instrumental in achieving this milestone.”

Tiare Spa, nestled within the breath-taking Pacific Resort Aitutaki, offers a serene and rejuvenating oasis for guests seeking the ultimate relaxation. With its tranquil ambience and stunning tree top location, Tiare Spa provides a haven of peace and tranquillity, allowing guests to unwind and rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul.

The team at Tiare Spa is dedicated to providing exceptional service and personalised treatments to ensure a truly memorable spa experience. From indulgent massages to revitalising facials using Te Tika, a line of organic products made exclusively from ingredients sourced from the Cook Islands, and luxurious body treatments.

Pacific Resort Aitutaki invites guests to immerse themselves in the award-winning Tiare Spa and indulge in the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation experience. Whether seeking a tranquil escape or a luxurious treat, Tiare Spa promises an unforgettable journey of self-discovery and bliss.

