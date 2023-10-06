Cardiovascular Associates of America Strikes First-of-Its-Kind Value-Based Care Alliance with InnovaCare Health
Unique Value-Based Care Partnership Aligning Primary Care and Cardiovascular Care with First Coast Heart and Vascular
Partnering with First Coast Heart and Vascular Centers and CVAUSA will immediately advance our care for our Family Care Partner patients with cardiovascular diseases”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, announced a novel alliance with InnovaCare Health to improve the value of care for patients with cardiovascular disease in Northeast Florida. The partnership will focus on patients cared for jointly by Family Care Partners, a primary care organization partnered with InnovaCare, and First Coast Heart and Vascular Centers, a CVAUSA partner group. This unique arrangement focuses on improving care quality and reducing total costs for this patient population through more proactive and efficient management of chronic cardiovascular diseases, including heart failure, improved access to timely cardiovascular care across the care continuum, and better primary care-cardiologist co-management of the shared patient population.
More than $320 billion is spent each year on cardiovascular care in the United States, and cardiovascular disease accounts for an additional $150 billion in indirect costs stemming from lost productivity. In addition, two out of ten deaths in Florida are from heart disease. In working to improve quality and reduce healthcare spending, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has set a goal of having all Medicare beneficiaries in accountable care relationships or Medicare Advantage (privatized Medicare) by 2030.
This forward-thinking alliance addresses an unmet need in the healthcare delivery landscape. Family Care Partners and First Coast Heart and Vascular Centers will work together to reduce hospitalizations and emergency room visits, deliver necessary care in the lowest cost sites, and share data on performance to facilitate this work and their shared success. CVAUSA and InnovaCare Health will facilitate the partnership by providing support for contracting, care model modifications, technology implementation, data, and analytics.
“Partnering with First Coast Heart and Vascular Centers and CVAUSA will immediately advance our care for our Family Care Partner patients with cardiovascular diseases,” said Ravi Chari, MD, CEO, InnovaCare Health. “The importance of communication and coordination between a patient’s primary care physician and cardiology care is a foundation of patient experience and health outcomes.”
“CVAUSA and First Coast Heart and Vascular Centers are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with InnovaCare Health and Family Care Partners to improve the value of cardiovascular care for our shared patients,” stated Dan Blumenthal, MD, FACC, President of Novocardia, CVAUSA’s Value-Based Care Division. “We believe that this partnership will become a model for how cardiovascular disease specialists and primary care physicians can align care models and financial incentives to enable the delivery of better care at lower cost.”
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables independent cardiologists to retain physician autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices, access to capital, executive management support, and value-based care enablement. Cardiovascular practices within our network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.
About InnovaCare Health
Headquartered in Orlando, Fla., InnovaCare Health improves the lives of patients and physicians through innovative solutions for value-based healthcare. Throughout its more than 20-year history, InnovaCare Health has owned, operated, and managed an integrated portfolio of leading medical groups, health plans, medical service organizations, clinical networks, and more. For more information, please visit innovacarehealth.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the shared mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit www.cvausa.com.
