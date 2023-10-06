Submit Release
Monetary and financial statistics – August 2023

MACAU, October 6 - According to statistics released today (6 October) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in August. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans decreased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 0.9% and 0.7% respectively. M1 thus decreased 0.7% from one month earlier.  Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities fell 0.2%.  The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, retreated 0.3% to MOP723.7 billion.  On an annual basis, M1 fell 3.7% whereas M2 rose 5.0%.  The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 34.4%, 45.2%, 8.3% and 10.1% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits decreased 0.3% from the preceding month to MOP703.1 billion whereas non-resident deposits rose 9.8% to MOP326.3 billion.  On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector dropped 4.5% to MOP211.5 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.4% from a month earlier to MOP1,240.9 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.1%, 44.5%, 8.9% and 23.7% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector dropped 0.9% from a month ago to MOP552.0 billion. Meanwhile, external loans fell 5.7% to MOP586.7 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 3.4% from a month earlier to MOP1,138.8 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 19.6%, 46.6%, 11.4% and 20.1% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-August, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector increased from 60.1% at end-July to 60.4%.  On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 96.3% to 91.8%.  The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 63.9% and 57.6% respectively.  Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 2.2% at end-July to 2.3%.

