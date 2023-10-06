ABAC Center of Excellence Limited Awards ISO 37001 Certification to Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad

About

CRI Group” since 1990, has been a global provider of Investigative Research, Forensic Accounting, Counter Fraud, and Counter Corruption, Integrity Due Diligence Investigations, Background Investigations, and Specializing In Third-Party Risk Management and Screening additional support to Corporate Governance and Compliance Solutions. CRI Group is incorporated, Licensed, and insured with the largest operational capabilities in the world’s respected financial regulatory authorities specifically Dubai International Financial Centre-DIFC and Qatar Financial Centre-QFC, CRI Group safeguards businesses by establishing the legal compliance, financial viability, and integrity levels of outside partners, suppliers and customers seeking to affiliate with your business. CRI Group maintains regional strategically located offices in UAE, Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, USA, and the United Kingdom with a further well-establish and well-connected network of operatives, local agents, and researchers to undertake clients' investigative research, public record research and human resources inquiries across the regions.

https://crigroup.com/