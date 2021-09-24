UDA Holdings Berhad Certified for ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems by ABAC® Center of Excellence
Congratulations to UDA Holdings Berhad Certifies for attaining ABAC Certification in ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS).
The ABMS certification marks a significant milestone in UDA’s commitment to institutionalise a clean business environment, good governance and ethical culture for the prevention of corruption”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UDA Holdings Berhad Certified for ISO 37001 ABMS by ABAC® Center of Excellence
— Sr Mohd. Salem Kailany (UDA’s President/CEO)
UDA Holdings Berhad Group (UDA) has successfully demonstrated compliance with ISO 37001 requirements and attained ABAC® Certification in ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems (ABMS) for their Investment Holding, Property Development and Project Management, Property Investment and Management, Facilities Management as well as Resort and Hotel Management, and Development and Management of Golf Course business activities.
Zafar Anjum, CEO of CRI® Group and ABAC®, stated that “ISO 37001 ABMS certification is structured in a way that not only identifies risks and weaknesses within an organisation’s anti-bribery framework, it also outlines measures designed to improve that framework. ABAC® is proud to certify UDA for its commitment to ISO 37001’s anti-bribery and anti-corruption management standards. Zafar said, “By implementing principles and procedures of ISO 37001:2016 ABMS, UDA has demonstrated the highest level of compliance in preventing and detecting bribery and will enjoy improved internal systems and procedures, greater operational efficiency and top-down confidence throughout the organisation”.
In line with UDA’s mission of Enriching Life by Delivering Best-Value Products and Services and the first core value of Do the Right Thing, this new certification sets UDA in the right direction and highlights its complicity in striving for excellence. The ISO 37001:2016 ABMS certification attained by UDA is undeniable proof that the Company’s mission and core values are always in sight of their decisions and that UDA will continue to be one of the key players in Malaysia’s real estate and property sector.
UDA’s President/CEO, Sr Mohd. Salem Kailany, in echoing the importance of putting the mission and core values into practice, emphasised, “The ABMS certification marks a significant milestone in UDA’s commitment to institutionalise clean business environment, good governance and ethical culture for the prevention of corruption, fraud, malpractices and for ensuring compliance with the applicable laws”.
From their humble beginning in 1971 to landmark moments such as winning, FIABCI Award of Distinction for Office Development, UDA has proven time and again that the key to success is consistency and the desire to excel, in which the journey is just as important as the destination.
Formerly known as the Urban Development Authority, UDA was established in 1971 and is a government-linked company (GLC) under the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development (MEDAC) purview. For almost five decades, UDA has remained committed to landscaping, shaping and modernising the major cities of Malaysia.
Today, UDA is one of the most competitive and sustainable organisations in Malaysia with a focus on four core businesses, namely property development (UDA Property), hospitality service provider (UDA AnCasa), asset management /malls (UDA Mall) and facilities management (UDA Dayaurus). UDA continues to fulfil the mission of ‘Enriching life by delivering best-value products and services. For more information, kindly visit www.uda.com.my.
Who is ABAC® Group?
Anti-Bribery Anti-Corruption (ABAC®) Center of Excellence, powered by CRI® Group, is an independent certification body established for Anti-Bribery Management Systems, providing ISO 37001 training and accredited certification. The ABAC® operates through its global network of certified ethics and compliance professionals, qualified auditors, financial and corporate investigators, certified fraud examiners, forensic analysts and accountants. To learn more about ABAC® Certification, visit ABACgroup.com.
ABAC® was created to educate, equip and support the world’s leading business organisations with the latest in best-practice in anti-corruption, compliance, and risk management system processes and procedures, providing a world-class evaluation of corporate compliance solutions to organisations seeking to validate or expand their existing compliance frameworks to maintain a competitive edge in the world marketplace.
About the parent company
Since 1990, CRI® Group (Corporate Research and Investigations Limited) has safeguarded businesses from fraud and corruption, providing insurance fraud investigations, employee background screening, investigative due diligence, third-party risk management, compliance, and other professional investigative research services.
