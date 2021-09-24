UDA Holdings Berhad Certified for ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems by ABAC® Center of Excellence

About

Anti-Bribery Anti-Corruption (ABAC®) Center of Excellence is an independent certification body established for Anti-Bribery Management System, providing ISO 37001 training and accredited certification. The ABAC® operates through its global network of certified ethics and compliance professionals, qualified auditors, financial and corporate investigators, certified fraud examiners, forensic analysts and accountants. To learn more about ABAC Certification, visit ABACGroup.com.

