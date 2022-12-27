CRI Group Expands Global Operations into Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

CRI Group's reach into the Middle East as a worldwide leader Anti-Corruption, Compliance, Fraud Risk Investigations, and Third-Party Risk Management.

Uncovering Remote Information: The CRI Group Advantage Discovering hard-to-find facts in hard-to-reach locations.”
— Zafar Anjum
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Research and Investigations Limited (CRI Group, www.crigroup.com) has extended its global reach with the announcement of the company's newest operations center recently registered and licensed by the Ministry of Investment, in the Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As a global supplier of integrity due diligence, fraud risk investigations, employee background screening services, and third-party risk management, for some of the world’s leading multinational organizations, CRI Group safeguards businesses by investigating the financial viability, business history, legal compliance, and integrity levels of third parties, outside partners, suppliers and customers seeking business affiliations with our clients.

"The world of business is getting increasingly risky," commented Zafar I. Anjum, CRI Group Chief Executive Officer. "From dishonest employees to rogue business partners, successful business organizations should assume that they are potential targets of corporate crime, and subsequently develop strategies to safeguard their operations. We are very pleased to be welcomed and accepted by the Ministry of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and look forward to working alongside the esteemed organizations that intend to expand their presence and investment in the Kingdom.

CRI Group has earned a credible reputation worldwide by successfully deterring, detecting, and investigating crimes against businesses. This success has been achieved using a global network of professionals specially trained in business and third-party due diligence and Anti-Corruption accredited certification by CRI Group’s independent UKAS accredited certification body. CRI Group operates one of the largest multi-national Third-Party Risk Management teams the industry has to offer, employing a network of Certified Fraud Examiners, Compliance Experts, and Research Consultants strategically positioned across five continents and who possess an impressive array of industry backgrounds.

"CRI Group experts come from a variety of professions and possess industry knowledge and experience serving clients in the banking, investments, international finance, government, and public and privately held multinational business sectors," said Mr. Anjum. "Our specialized capabilities and multinational resources enable us to perform in-depth investigations and research across nearly every corner of the globe. This worldwide knowledge base has set CRI Group apart as a leader in global investigative research for more than 32 years."

The Dubai International Financial Center DIFC, and Qatar Financial Center offices represent CRI Group's fourth central operations unit in the Middle East. The company currently maintains offices in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Pakistan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Turkey, effectively serving its broad client base by providing professional services covering the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

CRI Group welcomes inquiries from KSA businesses. To reach Zafar I. Anjum, CRI Group CEO, call +971 50 9038184 +966 54 6932838 or +44 588 454959, or email zanjum@crigroup.com.

