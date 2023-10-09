'2023 BOOKIZCON,' with the theme 'Diverse Growth, Greater Possibilities,' began at the Suwon Convention Center

Lee Jae-Joon, Mayor of Suwon, and key figures, including the artist GANZ, are striking performance poses during the opening ceremony of the '2023 International Children's Book & Content Festival (BOOKIZCON)' held at the Suwon Convention Center | Photo by AVING News

Mayor Lee Jae-Joon tours the '2023 International Children's Book & Content Festival (BOOKIZCON)' held at the Suwon Convention Center on October 5th. | Photo by AVING News

View of the '2023 International Children's Book & Content Festival (BOOKIZCON)' | Photo by AVING News

Products from companies participating in the '2023 International Children's Book & Content Festival (BOOKIZCON)' | Photo by AVING News