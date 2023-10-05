Senate Bill 224 Printer's Number 1160
PENNSYLVANIA, October 5 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 194, 1059, 1097,
1159
PRINTER'S NO. 1160
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
224
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FARRY,
AUMENT, STEFANO, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND CAPPELLETTI,
JANUARY 31, 2023
AS RE-REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 4, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," IN PRELIMINARY PROVISIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR
DEFINITIONS; IN THE SECRETARY OF THE COMMONWEALTH, FURTHER
PROVIDING FOR REQUIREMENTS RELATING TO VOTER IDENTIFICATION;
in dates of elections and primaries and special elections,
further providing for general primary and candidates to be
nominated and party officers to be elected; and, in
nomination of candidates, further providing for manner of
signing nomination petitions and time of circulating and, for
place and time of filing nomination petitions and filing
fees., FOR WITHDRAWAL OF CANDIDATES, FOR PLACE AND TIME OF
FILING NOMINATION PAPERS AND FOR OBJECTIONS TO NOMINATION
PETITIONS AND PAPERS; IN ELECTRONIC VOTING SYSTEMS, FURTHER
PROVIDING FOR SUPPLIES AND PREPARATION OF THE VOTING SYSTEM
AND OF POLLING PLACES AND FOR STATISTICAL SAMPLE; IN
PREPARATION FOR AND CONDUCT OF PRIMARIES AND ELECTIONS,
FURTHER PROVIDING FOR MANNER OF APPLYING TO VOTE, PERSONS
ENTITLED TO VOTE, VOTER'S CERTIFICATES, ENTRIES TO BE MADE IN
DISTRICT REGISTER, NUMBERED LISTS OF VOTERS AND CHALLENGES;
IN VOTING BY QUALIFIED ABSENTEE ELECTORS, FURTHER PROVIDING
FOR APPLICATIONS FOR OFFICIAL MAIL-IN BALLOT, FOR DATE OF
