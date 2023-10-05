Senate Bill 224 Printer's Number 1160

PENNSYLVANIA, October 5 - HOUSE AMENDED

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

224

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FARRY,

AUMENT, STEFANO, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND CAPPELLETTI,

JANUARY 31, 2023

AS RE-REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 4, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," IN PRELIMINARY PROVISIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

DEFINITIONS; IN THE SECRETARY OF THE COMMONWEALTH, FURTHER

PROVIDING FOR REQUIREMENTS RELATING TO VOTER IDENTIFICATION;

in dates of elections and primaries and special elections,

further providing for general primary and candidates to be

nominated and party officers to be elected; and, in

nomination of candidates, further providing for manner of

signing nomination petitions and time of circulating and, for

place and time of filing nomination petitions and filing

fees., FOR WITHDRAWAL OF CANDIDATES, FOR PLACE AND TIME OF

FILING NOMINATION PAPERS AND FOR OBJECTIONS TO NOMINATION

PETITIONS AND PAPERS; IN ELECTRONIC VOTING SYSTEMS, FURTHER

PROVIDING FOR SUPPLIES AND PREPARATION OF THE VOTING SYSTEM

AND OF POLLING PLACES AND FOR STATISTICAL SAMPLE; IN

PREPARATION FOR AND CONDUCT OF PRIMARIES AND ELECTIONS,

FURTHER PROVIDING FOR MANNER OF APPLYING TO VOTE, PERSONS

ENTITLED TO VOTE, VOTER'S CERTIFICATES, ENTRIES TO BE MADE IN

DISTRICT REGISTER, NUMBERED LISTS OF VOTERS AND CHALLENGES;

IN VOTING BY QUALIFIED ABSENTEE ELECTORS, FURTHER PROVIDING

FOR APPLICATIONS FOR OFFICIAL MAIL-IN BALLOT, FOR DATE OF

