Man Arrested After a Hit and Run

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce a man has been arrested after he struck a person riding a scooter and then fled the scene.

On September 3, 2023, the victim was riding his scooter southbound on 14th Street, Southwest, near the intersection of Jefferson Drive, Southwest. A man driving a vehicle struck the victim and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

On October 5, 2023, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 25-year-old Danny Vasquez of Woodbridge, VA, turned himself in at the First District and was charged with Leaving After Colliding.