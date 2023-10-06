Submit Release
Man Arrested After a Hit and Run

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce a man has been arrested after he struck a person riding a scooter and then fled the scene.

 

On September 3, 2023, the victim was riding his scooter southbound on 14th Street, Southwest, near the intersection of Jefferson Drive, Southwest.  A man driving a vehicle struck the victim and then fled the scene.  The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

 

On October 5, 2023, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 25-year-old Danny Vasquez of Woodbridge, VA, turned himself in at the First District and was charged with Leaving After Colliding.

