Pacific Tourism Organisation: Council of Tourism Ministers Meeting Gets a Revitalising Makeover

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) proudly announces a transformative shift in its annual Council of Tourism Ministers Meeting (COTMM) format. The highlight of this year’s COTMM will be the introduction of an open session featuring dynamic panel discussions among the Ministers and industry representatives.

This strategic shift underscores SPTO’s unwavering commitment to rejuvenate and take the event to new heights.

In recognising the significant influence wielded by the Council of Tourism Ministers, SPTO envisions this innovative format as a platform that will not only attract national and regional support but also foster international perspectives on pressing issues such as sustainability leadership, climate change advocacy, regional connectivity, and pioneering future focussed partnerships. This new approach reaffirms SPTO’s commitment to driving seismic changes, aiming to establish itself as a global leader in sustainable tourism.

Scheduled to take place on Friday, October 20th at the prestigious Presidency of French Polynesia in Papeete, Tahiti, the SPTO Council of Tourism Ministers Meeting promises to be a pivotal event on the global tourism calendar. Ministers confirmed to attend the meeting are from French Polynesia, Samoa, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Fiji, Tonga, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Cook Islands, Tuvalu, Papua New Guinea, and Wallis and Futuna.

The Panel Discussions Sessions:

Panel 1 – Enhancing Regional Air Connectivity Acknowledging the pivotal relationship between tourism and aviation, this panel discussion will centre on the critical need to enhance regional air connectivity, a significant impediment to the region’s tourism development.

Panel 2 – Future-Focused Partnerships Tourism has long been a cornerstone of the regional economy, and current global forecasts paint an optimistic picture of the industry’s resurgence in the Pacific. With this optimistic outlook and considering the extensive multi-sectoral linkages within Pacific Tourism, the industry holds the potential to significantly enhance the lives of Pacific peoples, protect environments, and preserve ecosystems. Embracing a forward-looking approach through innovative partnerships.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker stated that SPTO is fully committed to advancing this cause through extensive regional advocacy efforts and forging innovative partnerships. Additionally, SPTO remains resolute in its dedication to securing forward-thinking and innovative partnerships, which are integral to the long-term recovery and success of the industry.

“Regional Air Connectivity is paramount. At SPTO, we are determined to advance this cause through regional advocacy efforts and ground-breaking partnerships. The Pacific Tourism industry’s potential to enhance the lives of Pacific peoples, protect our precious environments, and nurture our ecosystems is boundless. Looking ahead, SPTO stands firmly committed to forging innovative, future-focused partnerships that will serve as the bedrock of our industry’s enduring resurgence following these panel discussions and meetings,” said Mr Cocker.

Register Click Here