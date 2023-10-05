Award-Winning Film Director Dr. Meleeka Clary Announces "Three Corners of Deception" is Coming to Streaming Networks
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its release in select theaters in seven states in 2021, "Three Corners of Deception" has garnered over 85 recognitions all over the world in the film festival circuits and is still a topic of discussion today. Award-winning film director Dr. Meleeka Clary is excited to announce the highly anticipated film will be available on streaming networks October 14, 2023.
"Three Corners of Deception" is more than just a movie; it is a phenomena of several events that occurred in Dr. Meleeka Clary‘s life. The film is about how a college law professor and an attorney fell in love over a Las Vegas Memorial Day weekend and married shortly after. When their marriage ends hastily after a year, the custody battle of the children turns into a judicial deception where the judges, lawyers, and law enforcement officers showcase favoritism in the court system.
"I'm so excited about this film being made public to the world," Dr. Clary states. "It feels good to know that we finally have a home for people to stream this compelling story and invite conversations that will invoke a powerful message of hope and healing."
Dr. Meleeka is a multifaceted individual whose unique background as a clinical psychologist and criminal justice paralegal has dramatically impacted her filmmaking abilities. Her expertise in both fields has brought an innovative and creative perspective to her projects. Her vast knowledge of the human mind and legal system has enabled her to craft captivating and thought-provoking stories. Her innovative techniques and groundbreaking research have unlocked a powerful and creative tool that has changed how filmmakers approach their craft.
In her new film "Three Corners of Deception," Dr. Meleeka Clary's revolutionary approach to filmmaking combines the power of psychology and the works of art. In celebration of the film, she’s been on a nationwide media tour in Las Vegas, Florida, and Massachusetts, Arizona, New York, Texas this past fall. This tour represented a unique opportunity for journalists and media outlets to engage with Dr. Meleeka Clary and discover the groundbreaking messages associated with the film.
"It was important to tell this story so that people learn their constitutional rights as a civilian," Clary states. "Often, people lose their cases because judges and legal advisors abuse their power. Instead of being impartial and fair to the evidence provided in the courtroom, they honor the good ol' boy network. I wanted people to understand their rights to appeal in the court system, so they don't get taken advantage of by not knowing the law."
Dr. Meleeka Clary wants to express that it takes a lot of courage to share her story publicly because it was mentally challenging for her to expose the individuals who abuse their power against the powerless. She believes sharing is caring, and people need to see that she is still maintaining her positivity after surviving such heinous acts from the judicial system with the hopes of inspiring others in similar situations.
This film project provides viewers an unprecedented opportunity to access actionable advice and resources. With topics ranging from personal and professional development to relationships and social justice, this film will provide plenty of insight into the everyday lives of many trying to improve the world.
Ciara Suesberry
"Three Corners of Deception" is more than just a movie; it is a phenomena of several events that occurred in Dr. Meleeka Clary‘s life. The film is about how a college law professor and an attorney fell in love over a Las Vegas Memorial Day weekend and married shortly after. When their marriage ends hastily after a year, the custody battle of the children turns into a judicial deception where the judges, lawyers, and law enforcement officers showcase favoritism in the court system.
"I'm so excited about this film being made public to the world," Dr. Clary states. "It feels good to know that we finally have a home for people to stream this compelling story and invite conversations that will invoke a powerful message of hope and healing."
Dr. Meleeka is a multifaceted individual whose unique background as a clinical psychologist and criminal justice paralegal has dramatically impacted her filmmaking abilities. Her expertise in both fields has brought an innovative and creative perspective to her projects. Her vast knowledge of the human mind and legal system has enabled her to craft captivating and thought-provoking stories. Her innovative techniques and groundbreaking research have unlocked a powerful and creative tool that has changed how filmmakers approach their craft.
In her new film "Three Corners of Deception," Dr. Meleeka Clary's revolutionary approach to filmmaking combines the power of psychology and the works of art. In celebration of the film, she’s been on a nationwide media tour in Las Vegas, Florida, and Massachusetts, Arizona, New York, Texas this past fall. This tour represented a unique opportunity for journalists and media outlets to engage with Dr. Meleeka Clary and discover the groundbreaking messages associated with the film.
"It was important to tell this story so that people learn their constitutional rights as a civilian," Clary states. "Often, people lose their cases because judges and legal advisors abuse their power. Instead of being impartial and fair to the evidence provided in the courtroom, they honor the good ol' boy network. I wanted people to understand their rights to appeal in the court system, so they don't get taken advantage of by not knowing the law."
Dr. Meleeka Clary wants to express that it takes a lot of courage to share her story publicly because it was mentally challenging for her to expose the individuals who abuse their power against the powerless. She believes sharing is caring, and people need to see that she is still maintaining her positivity after surviving such heinous acts from the judicial system with the hopes of inspiring others in similar situations.
This film project provides viewers an unprecedented opportunity to access actionable advice and resources. With topics ranging from personal and professional development to relationships and social justice, this film will provide plenty of insight into the everyday lives of many trying to improve the world.
Ciara Suesberry
Berry Dynamic Agency
email us here