State Board of Veterans Affairs Meeting Scheduled for October 12

The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) are scheduled to conduct their next committee and board meetings on October 11 and 12.

If you wish to attend the SBVA meeting, ADVA headquarters is located in the RSA Union at 100 N. Union Street in Montgomery. The conference room is located in Suite 826. Parking is available on the street around the building.

Wednesday, October 11

1 p.m. – Legislative Committee

2:15 p.m. – Cemetery Committee

3:30 p.m. – Homes Committee

Thursday, October 12

To receive notifications of upcoming State Board of Veterans Affairs meetings, contact SBVA Secretary Wendi Findley at wendi.findley@va.alabama.gov or by visiting the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.