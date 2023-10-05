Rep. Senn and Sen. Murray Lead Roundtable to Tackle Childcare Funding Crisis

SEATTLE – Friday, October 6th, Representative Tana Senn (D-Mercer Island), a passionate advocate for childcare in Washington State, is leading a dynamic roundtable discussion alongside U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) at Shoreline Community College. This event is open to the press and will zero in on the urgent matter of childcare funding and the response to the expiration of federal childcare stabilization funding.

As the creator of the Fair Start for Kids Act, Senn has played a pivotal role in shaping childcare policy in Washington. She engaged with childcare providers and parents statewide to develop a model policy that could serve as a national example. In her capacity as Chair of the Human Services, Youth, and Early Learning Committee, Senn has been a tireless champion for childcare funding in the state, underscoring her unwavering dedication to enhancing the lives of children and families.

The event will provide a platform for Senator Murray, a driving force behind the delivery of $24 billion in childcare stabilization funding through the American Rescue Plan, to directly engage with childcare leaders, providers, parents, and Representative Senn. Nearly $390 million was distributed to childcare providers in Washington State.

This roundtable discussion arrives at a critical juncture as childcare providers across the country grapple with the expiration of federal COVID pandemic funding, a lifeline that kept childcare open and accessible to families.

“The emergency federal funds for childcare during the COVID pandemic helped keep the industry alive. If we want childcare to thrive—and, boy, do we need it to—ongoing federal investment is a must,” said Senn. “Sen. Murray is our secret weapon to help make that happen.”

Today’s roundtable discussion underscores the paramount importance of childcare funding. As we approach the forthcoming legislative session and deadlines for federal budget bills, childcare remains a top priority, thanks to the unwavering commitment of both leaders. Their relentless advocacy ensures that childcare continues to be a vital lifeline, safeguarding the well-being of countless Washington families and children, and supporting businesses and the economy that relies on childcare.

WHO:

U.S. Senator Patty Murray

WA State Rep. Tana Senn (D-41)

Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families

Child Care Aware

Child care providers

Parents

WHAT: A roundtable discussion to address the childcare funding crisis, understand the impacts on the ground and discuss ongoing efforts to secure stable federal funding.

WHEN: Friday, October 6, 2023, at 1:00 PM PT

WHERE: Shoreline Community College

RSVP: THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO THE PRESS. Please RSVP for event address and additional logistics by emailing press@murray.senate.gov.

###