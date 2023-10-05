NDDOT accepting applications for Flexible Transportation Fund program

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is now accepting applications for the Flexible Transportation Fund (Flex Fund) program.



The Flex Fund is a new program within the NDDOT designed to improve transportation infrastructure on and off the state highway system, including within townships, cities and counties, and tribal reservations.



“This is great opportunity to invest in North Dakota and expand goals from the state highway system into greater North Dakota,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “We look forward to working with our local partners to enhance the transportation system.”



This fund can be used for projects that match federal funds, improve local corridors, help provide flexibility to augment traditional funding, and deliver projects in a timely manner.



The application deadline is Dec. 31. For questions and technical assistance email flexfund@nd.gov.



For more information and to apply, visit www.dot.nd.gov/flexfund.



- ### -











CONTACT:



David Finely

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

