Charles Richard “Dick” Sivalls, PE, F.NSPE—2023 Permian Basin International Oil Show Honoree

ODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 60 years in the oil and gas community behind him, Dick Sivalls is well qualified to be the Permian Basin International Oil Show’s 2023 Honoree. In addition to being a career-long leader at Sivalls, Inc. (starting in 1959), whose roots extend back to a company cofounded by his grandfather in the 1920s, Sivalls has invested his personal life and vision to civic leadership and a variety of professional and civic organizations. He is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer for Sivalls, Inc., as well as being president of Tectrol, Inc. and Control Ventures, Inc. (formerly Control Equipment, Inc.).

Sivalls, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells process equipment for the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries.

Teaching and Learning

An early mentor in the company advised him, “Learn to help the community and it will help you.” Because of that, Sivalls has long advocated for more industry involvement in community service. Noting that the Odessa Chamber of Commerce has been primarily peopled by people from the retail and service sectors while, “The oilfield people have the wherewithal to get in there and be helpful—and ought to.”

Committed to Giving Back

The list of ways Sivalls has followed his own advice is long and varied. He has been either on boards or in elective positions at: the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, the Odessa Industrial Development Corporation, the Wagner-Noel Performing Arts Center, the Odessa Rotary Club (a member for more than 50 years), the Salvation Army of Odessa, United Way of Odessa, the University of Texas, First United Methodist Church in Odessa—and many, many others. Sivalls is adamant in pointing out that he stays with his cherished organizations whether actively leading or not, because resume-padding is not his goal. “If I like the organization, I keep going.”

Professionally, he has been in leadership at the Texas Society of Professional Engineers, the Texas Engineering Foundation, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the University of Oklahoma (his alma mater), Odessa College, and UTPB, among others.

Benefits of Community

Sivalls, Inc. is among the longest-term PBIOS exhibitors, extending back 51 years. Dick Sivalls credits the show with expanding his contacts, his community connections, and his business. “We broadened our own business scope from just local to international through working with the Oil Show. And there were times when we really needed the international business because the domestic business was not active,” he said, adding, “Getting international business for a local company is not easy.”

Domestic business for them includes North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma and other places in Texas.

Outpacing the Future

Sivalls has overseen the evolution of the tank business, also envisioning change as inevitable for the industry as a whole. More than simply being reservoirs for liquids and gases, tanks now involve high technology, vapor recovery units, remote monitoring hardware and software, and other new ideas, mainly due to environmental concerns. “We’ve had to change over the types of controls and valves to control the vessels we build,” in recent years, he pointed out.

Family

Sivalls was married to the late Lura Jo, with whom he had two children, Stephanie Lynne (Sivalls) Latimer and Tracy Louis Sivalls. He is a proud grandparent of three wonderful grandchildren.

The Permian Basin International Oil Show is proud to have Dick Sivalls as our honoree to recognize his lifetime of achievements in the oil and gas industry and in our communities. His commitment to engineering, public service, and his passion for educating others is an inspiration to all of us. He continues to leave an indelible mark on the industry and the communities of West Texas and beyond.

Spanning its history back to 1940, the Permian Basin International Oil Show stands as one of the most enduring and extensive oil and gas exhibitions globally. Over the decades, this prestigious international event has consistently unveiled the forefront of industry technology, paid homage to the industry's rich history, and fostered connections among individuals from every corner of the oil and gas sector.