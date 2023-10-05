Westminster Barracks / Eluding a police officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1006289
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/17/2023 - at approximately 1117 AM.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 South, near exit 4, in the Town of Putney, VT
VIOLATION: Eluding a police officer
ACCUSED: Shawn Kelley
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milford, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/17/2023, at approximately 11:17 AM, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks attempted to affect a motor vehicle stop on a Nissan Pathfinder, registered in Connecticut, due to a motor vehicle violation. The operator, later identified as Shawn Kelley (53), failed to bring his vehicle to a stop for the Trooper. The Trooper sounded a siren and displayed flashing blue and white signal lamps.
Subsequent investigation led to processing Kelley on 10/04/2023 at the Westminster Barracks. Kelley was issued a citation to appear at Windham County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/28/2023 at 8:30 AM and was released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/28/2023 - 8:30 AM
COURT: Windham County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.