ADVA Announces Supporting Alabama’s Veterans Grant

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is excited to announce an opportunity for non-profit organizations and higher-education institutions to receive funding through the Supporting Alabama’s Veterans Grant.

The grant will award one-time funding of up to $500,000 for programs and services designed to positively impact the mental health of Alabama veterans and their families. The goal is to provide the accessible and quality support those who have served our nation, Veterans and their families. Special consideration is to be provided to smaller organizations and to those targeting the underserved sectors of this population.

“We frequently say that one of Alabama’s greatest strengths is its people,” ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “This grant opportunity will only elevate the incredible work that so many non-profits and other organizations are already providing to the veterans community in our great state. We want to thank to the Alabama State Legislature for providing this funding opportunity through the American Rescue Plan and we look forward to seeing the services that it produces.”