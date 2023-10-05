MDC invites the public to a prescribed burn workshop Schuyler County Oct. 21

Body

LANCASTER, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a prescribed burn workshop Oct. 21 at the Schuyler Counter USDA office in Lancaster. This event will begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at 3 p.m.

Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. This workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for land management.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eG. Upon registration, participants will be given a link to the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite to the workshop, and there is a $25 fee to complete the online learning. Participants are asked to bring their certificate of completion to the workshop.

A demonstration burn will be conducted at the workshop if weather allows, so please dress accordingly with leather boots, leather gloves, and a long sleeve shirt and pants made of natural fibers such as cotton or wool.

Questions about this event can be sent to Andy Cowell at Andrew.cowell@mdc.mo.gov or by phone at (573) 355-4787. The Schuyler County USDA office is located at 205 South Green Street in Lancaster.