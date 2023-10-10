BFD/Audium Nashville's Canadian Country Star, Lisa Brokop, Struts Out Newest Album, “Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Country Music Award winner, Lisa Brokop has proudly released her new self penned album, "Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?", which features original tracks, adaptations and hits by Tanya Tucker (Delta Dawn), Jeannie C. Riley (Harper Valley PTA), Patsy Cline (She’s Got You), and George Jones (Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes). Produced by Chuck Rhodes (Daryle Singletary, Tony Jackson, Dale Watson) and Buddy Hyatt (Toto, Randy Travis, JoDee Messina & Lynn Anderson), Brokop's sixth album takes listeners through a personal stylistic journey of country music.
Fans can download or stream the album by clicking here.
“I am so very proud of this new album" says Brokop, "I love the combination of some of my favorite country classics as well as getting to share a few brand-new songs. Having the legendary Jeannie C. Riley, and the amazing Georgette Jones on this record is the absolute sweetest icing on the cake! I’m over the moon about all of it!!!"
"Who’s Gonna Fill Their Heels?" leads listeners on a nostalgic journey through influential styles of country music. The album bursts forth with a modern take of Delta Dawn, transitioning into the mysterious country track Come Back Bobby Gentry released earlier this year in anticipation of the full album. The title track, Who’s Gonna Fill Their Heels? highlights the unique combination of this classic country staple with Brokop’s own take. As an adaptation of George Jones’ 1987 hit, the tune champions a female perspective pulling on our heartstrings in honor of the great women in country music. Appropriately, the tune features the daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Georgette Jones. Careless Me and The Same offer deeper ballads in contrast to the upbeat and vibrant tracks like Harper Valley PTA featuring Jeannie C. Riley. The seamless blend of old and new country brings together the likes of Tanya Tucker (Delta Dawn) and Patsy Cline (She's Got You) with Jones and Riley.
Below is the track list for “Who's Gonna Fill Their Heels?”
1. Delta Dawn
2. Come Back Bobby Gentry
3. Harper Valley PTA (feat. Jeannie C. Riley)
4. Careless Me
5. Country Western Music Angel Choir
6. So Far
7. Shes Got You
8. Love The Hell Outta You
9. Who’s Gonna Fill Their Heels (feat. Georgette Jones)
10. The Same
About Lisa Brokop
As she celebrates her 30th year in country music, Lisa Brokop is grateful to still be doing what she loves. It’s that winning combination of gratitude, youthful exuberance and seasoned wisdom that inform Brokop’s new album "Who’s Gonna Fill Their Heels?" The mesmerizing lead single, “Come Back Bobbie Gentry,” written by Brokop and her singer/songwriter husband, Paul Jefferson, sets the tone for Brokop’s new collection. Buoyed by the Canadian songbird’s rich, smoky vocals and insightful writing, the song heralds the return of the award-winning artist. Though it has been nearly a decade since Brokop released an album, she hasn’t been resting her laurels. Brokop, who has won three consecutive "Independent Female Artist of the Year" Awards from the Canadian Country Music Association, has been busy on the road celebrating the talented women who built the country genre with The Legendary Ladies of Country Music show and also paying homage to one of her beloved heroes with The Patsy Cline Project. Her new album is both a celebration of the traditional music that shaped her as an artist and cutting-edge originals that embody her new creative direction. The result is an album that includes Brokop’s take on such beloved country classics as Tanya Tucker’s “Delta Dawn,” Jeannie C. Riley’s “Harper Valley P.T.A.” and Cline’s “She’s Got You” alongside such finely crafted new songs as “So Far,” “The Same,” “Come Back Bobbie Gentry” and “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Heels?”, a female centric take on the George Jones hit “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes.” The latter song took on an added dimension when George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s daughter Georgette Jones added her voice. Another special guest Brokop was honored to welcome is Jeannie C. Riley who tags the end of “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” an iconic country hit penned by the late Tom. T. Hall. “Love the Hell Out of You," a co-write with Patricia Conroy, is one of the album's standout songs that show Lisa's emotional intensity
"Who’s Gonna Fill Their Heels?" is a testament to Brokop’s talent as a vocalist and her gifts as a songwriter. It’s the culmination of the experience she’s gleaned over the last three decades. Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, she was on stage performing with her mother and brother by the time she was seven and at 15 had become a professional musician and had joined a touring band. A year later, she had gone solo and began releasing her own singles. At 19, she landed the female lead in the film Harmony Cats about a young artist pursuing a country music career in Nashville. Art imitated life as the young Canadian moved to Music City and signed to Capitol Records. Over the next three years, she released two critically acclaimed albums, the Canadian-certified Gold record Every Little Girls Dream and the eponymous Lisa Brokop, which spawned hits such as “Give Me a Ring Sometime,” “Take That,” “Before He Kissed Me” and “She Can't Save Him,” leading to a nomination from the Academy of Country Music for Top New Female Vocalist. She signed with Sony Nashville/Columbia Records in 1998 and further solidified her reputation as one of Nashville’s most evocative young vocalists with such singles as “What’s Not to Love,” “How Do I let Go” and the top 10 hit “Better Off Broken.” She also gained notice as a songwriter, scoring hits by Terri Clark, Reba McEntire and Pam Tillis.
Fueled by her love of music, Brokop has continued recording over the years including the indie album Undeniable, which earned Independent Song of the Year nods for the hits “Something Undeniable” and “I’d Like to See You Try.” She also recorded acclaimed albums for Curb/Asylum Records and Ellbea Records. She and her husband Paul also released a duet album, The Jeffersons, in 2011. Throughout the years, the common denominator in her music has always been Brokop’s sultry, distinctive voice and the passionate fervor she infuses in every song whether it’s a poignant ballad or exuberant up tempo. The promise of those early hits has evolved into a solid career. Brokop has matured and knows who she is as an artist. It’s a sweet spot creatively and she’s enjoying this chapter in her journey. Brokop is looking forward to sharing the new album with fans and her busy tour schedule will give her plenty of opportunity.
Follow Lisa Online:
Website: https://www.lisabrokop.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lisa.brokop
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabrokop/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabrokop
Spotify: Lisa Brokop
Apple Music: Lisa Brokop
About Bob Frank Entertainment
Bob Frank Entertainment (BFE) was formed in 2012 as a multi-faceted entertainment company with current ownership interests in Damson Lane Productions (film & TV), Red River Entertainment & BFR (record labels), Admiral Lane Songs & Corlew Frank Music (music publishing), BFD (distribution) and Fusion Entertainment (agency & management). In 2021, BFE launched Red Shark Ventures (RSV) as its private investment division with a focus on catalog master acquisitions.
Visit bobfrankent.com for more information.
Ava Hundley
Follow Lisa Online:
