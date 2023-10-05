House Bill 327 Printer's Number 2082
PENNSYLVANIA, October 5 - An Act amending the act of June 19, 1931 (P.L.589, No.202), referred to as the Barbers' License Law, further providing for licensure of manager-barbers and barber-teachers.
There were 1,536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,441 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, October 5 - An Act amending the act of June 19, 1931 (P.L.589, No.202), referred to as the Barbers' License Law, further providing for licensure of manager-barbers and barber-teachers.