Thursday, October 5

Gov. Inslee asks White House to aid Spokane County wildfire survivors
In a letter to President Joe Biden, Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday asked for financial assistance and a major disaster declaration to help Spokane County wildfire survivors. The Gray and Oregon Road fires killed two people, destroyed 700 structures, and torched over 20,000 acres in August. Hundreds of people lost their homes, and Inslee declared a statewide emergency as thousands were forced to evacuate. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)
Washington may avoid child care cliff, but many providers are still struggling
Washington is unlikely to see a huge drop in child care services even as federal pandemic aid supporting providers dries up. Expiration of the funds led to nationwide concerns that millions of children could lose care. About $24 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act was distributed to states to help keep child care centers open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. That funding ran out on Saturday. Washington officials, however, say the state used most of its almost $390 million in federal child care stabilization funds, as well as new state revenue, to support child care centers beyond the pandemic. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty)
Sen. Patty Murray now 2nd in line to be president after McCarthy’s dismissal
After Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ouster from his position as speaker of the House, Washington’s U.S. Senator Patty Murray is now second in line to the presidency. Typically, the line of succession after the president is the vice president, then the speaker of the House, then the Senate Pro Tempore, which is the role Murray holds. Her office confirmed that with no leader in the House — just an “acting” speaker — Murray is now second in line to the presidency. This will be the case until the House elects a new speaker. Continue reading at KOMO.
