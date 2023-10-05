Thursday, October 5

Gov. Inslee asks White House to aid Spokane County wildfire survivors

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday asked for financial assistance and a major disaster declaration to help Spokane County wildfire survivors. The Gray and Oregon Road fires killed two people, destroyed 700 structures, and torched over 20,000 acres in August. Hundreds of people lost their homes, and Inslee declared a statewide emergency as thousands were forced to evacuate. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)

Washington may avoid child care cliff, but many providers are still struggling

Washington is unlikely to see a huge drop in child care services even as federal pandemic aid supporting providers dries up. Expiration of the funds led to nationwide concerns that millions of children could lose care. About $24 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act was distributed to states to help keep child care centers open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. That funding ran out on Saturday. Washington officials, however, say the state used most of its almost $390 million in federal child care stabilization funds, as well as new state revenue, to support child care centers beyond the pandemic. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty)

Sen. Patty Murray now 2nd in line to be president after McCarthy’s dismissal

After Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ouster from his position as speaker of the House, Washington’s U.S. Senator Patty Murray is now second in line to the presidency. Typically, the line of succession after the president is the vice president, then the speaker of the House, then the Senate Pro Tempore, which is the role Murray holds. Her office confirmed that with no leader in the House — just an “acting” speaker — Murray is now second in line to the presidency. This will be the case until the House elects a new speaker. Continue reading at KOMO.

Bellevue Reporter

Washington minimum wage to top $16 an hour next year

Bellingham Herald

Gas prices increase across Whatcom County and Bellingham, and they’ve hit a new threshold

Capital Press

Washington breaks biodiesel law for 14th straight year

Columbian

Clark County, La Center consider restricting camping on public property

WSU Vancouver relaunches on-campus child care to smiles for children and parents

Vancouver establishes affordable housing fund with money to come from developers that get tax exemption

Everett Herald

800K Washingtonians must restart student loan payments this month (Berg)

Comment: Companies eventually will have to track their emissions

Comment: Flood of misinformation isn’t the problem; demand is

Letter: Handicapped parking law should be better enforced

News Tribune

Where were Manuel Ellis’ hands during deadly encounter with Tacoma cops? Expert testifies

‘It’s unreal’: What recent vehicle thefts at the Tacoma Mall reveal about a broader problem

Opinion: It’s one of Pierce County’s unhealthiest places. A local man wants to change that

Olympian

Video played for jury shows part of Manuel Ellis’ encounter with police the night he died

Dad died after medics waited outside his home, lawsuit says. His son called 911 twice

Puget Sound Business Journal

Alaska Airlines launches startup incubator for aviation tech

Kaiser workers in SW Washington, Oregon join massive strike

IRS in lawmakers’ crosshairs over tax-credit moratorium

Seattle Times

New WA air-quality monitors draw critique from environmental justice advocates

As Seattle gas prices soar, so does interest in electric vehicles

Deadly bird flu jumps to harbor seals in Salish Sea, first for West Coast

Editorial: Seattle can’t enforce laws until King County fixes jail staffing

Skagit Valley Herald

La Conner School District puts mastery-based learning on display (Wellman)

Spokesman Review

Tri-City Herald

Clean energy projects could cover 19K acres near Tri-Cities. Will they create enough jobs?

Washington Post

A coordinated ‘swatting’ effort may be behind school shooting hoaxes terrorizing kids across U.S.

WA State Standard

First Amendment advocates fight growing number of U.S. book bans

Yakima Herald-Republic

Agreement will add personnel and negotiators to Yakima Valley SWAT team

KING 5 TV (NBC)

New SeaTac minimum wage among highest in US

‘Week Without Driving’ challenge aims to make policymakers aware of public transit problems

Research uncovers new details on earthquake threats in western Washington

600 employees have left, retired from Providence Everett since 2021, union says

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Seattle mayor signs bill to increase downtown hotel fees, boosting revenue for tourism

Mother, sister of Manny Ellis expected to testify in trial of Tacoma police officers

KNKX Public Radio

Washington state’s efforts to trade timber revenue for carbon credits

KUOW Public Radio

NPR’s Climate Week: A spotlight on solutions

Push to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day continues in Congress

Bellevue leaders ‘not proud’ of delays to open parking lot for people living in vehicles

Freeze! Police! What happens when people get caught doing drugs in Seattle?

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane Police Department offering free theft de-escalation training to local businesses

City council wants to add crosswalks at E 29th Avenue for pedestrian safety

Q13 TV (FOX)

CDC has stopped printing COVID-19 vaccination cards

Snohomish County warns of increase in infant deaths over unsafe sleep environments

Cascadia Daily News

President: WWU’s future is bright amid ‘crisis of confidence’ in higher ed

Crosscut

WA authors are teaching AI how to write — without their consent

The Stranger

A Militia Adopted Three Highways in Washington (Ramos, Berg)