First District Officers Honored with Lifesaving Medal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District were honored with Lifesaving Medals. On Friday, August 25, 2023, Reserve Officer Dominic Strada and Officer Michael Russo responded to the 1200 block of I Street, Southeast for a report of shooting, and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers quickly assessed the man’s gunshot wounds and utilized their Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) kits to treat him. Reserve Officer Strada placed a chest seal and a tourniquet to stabilize the man’s injuries and control his bleeding, providing essential first-aid that helped save the victim’s life. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the man to an area hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

“Our officers are often faced with chaotic scenes that require them to maintain controlled professionalism,” Acting Chief Pamela A. Smith stated. “In this remarkable instance, these officers demonstrated compassion, efficiency, and a profound understanding of life-saving techniques. They exemplify the high standards of dedication and service that the Metropolitan Police Department upholds.”

Metropolitan Police Officers are trained in CPR and Tactical Emergency Casualty Care. MPD is dedicated to giving our officers the training and tools they need to defend, protect, and save the lives of the residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

One of the officers who saved the victim’s life is a member of MPD’s Reserve Officer Program. Reserve officers are dedicated, full-trained volunteers who maintain other careers while fulfilling their call to serve the community. For information on how to join the Metropolitan Police Department’s Reserve Office Program, please visit: https://joinmpd.dc.gov/metropolitan-police/reserve-police-officer

For information on how to join the Metropolitan Police Department as a career officer, please visit: https://joinmpd.dc.gov/