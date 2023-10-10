"I Got It From Here: A Memoir of Awakening to the Power Within" Receives International Recognition by NYC BIG BOOK AWARD

I Got It From Here: A Memoir of Awakening to the Power Within awarded Distinguished Favorite status by the NYC Big Book Award. NYC Big Book Award 2023 Distinguished Favorite I Got It From Here: A Memoir of Awakening to the Power Within by Francesca Miracola A 2023 IPA Distinguished Favorite

Miracola’s emotional journey leads her to question the unhealthy dynamics in her family of origin that attracted her to such a man in the first place.

Straightforward prose contextualizing the relationship within a larger culture of neglect & misogyny. The end result is as engaging as it is disturbing. A thoughtful memoir of marriage & divorce.” — Kirkus Reviews