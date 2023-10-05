Synopsys collaborates with Việt Nam's National Innovation Centre to foster IC design talent

VIETNAM, October 5 - CALIFORNIA — Synopsys Inc and Việt Nam’s National Innovation Centre (NIC) on Monday announced their collaboration to advance integrated circuit (IC) design expertise in Việt Nam. This partnership entails Synopsys’s support for the establishment of a chip design incubation centre by NIC.

NIC is currently setting up the infrastructure for the IC design incubation centre at Hòa Lạc High-Tech Park in Hà Nội. Synopsys will contribute its advanced prototyping and emulation technologies to enhance software and hardware System-on-Chip (SoC) co-designs. The collaboration's primary objectives are to nurture a skilled IC design workforce and foster the startup design community in Việt Nam, aligning with the Vietnamese government's strategy to expand the IC design workforce and related startup ecosystem.

Synopsys will provide training licenses, including curriculum, educational resources, and a "Train the Trainers" programme to assist NIC in establishing the chip design incubation center, which is anticipated to open soon.

Võ Xuân Hoài, Vice Director of NIC, said: "Synopsys is a leader in semiconductor design software, IP and software security innovation. The company's cutting-edge design technology will greatly benefit NIC's IC design incubation centre in Việt Nam, equipping our future chip designers with the latest industry trends. This collaboration promises to bolster Việt Nam's semiconductor industry as a whole."

Dr. Robert Li, Synopsys Sales Vice President of Taiwan and South Asia, commented: "NIC serves as Việt Nam's innovation hub in the high-tech industry, and we are delighted to support the establishment of NIC's chip design incubation center with Synopsys' advanced technology. Over recent years, Synopsys has introduced numerous innovative technologies to our Vietnamese partners, aiding them in strengthening IC design capabilities and reducing time-to-market.

“We hope that our collaboration with NIC will not only yield new technologies for our Vietnamese partners but also nurture young talent and drive the development of Vietnam's semiconductor industry."

The NIC, established in 2019, aims to support and develop Việt Nam's innovation ecosystem, including the semiconductor industry, aligning with the country's growth model based on science and technology.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng highlights Việt Nam's potential for semiconductor industry development, citing a stable political system and advantageous geographical location. The Vietnamese Government is actively promoting investment cooperation and the growth of the semiconductor sector. Ministries like Planning and Investment, Information and Communications, among others, have been entrusted with crafting a comprehensive industry development plan and a human resource initiative aimed at training 50,000 engineers for the industry by 2030. — VNS