Governor Abbott Appoints Montgomery, Belt To State Securities Board

TEXAS, October 5 - October 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed David Montgomery and reappointed Robert Belt to the State Securities Board for terms set to expire on January 20, 2029. The Board registers securities offered and sold in Texas and oversees the firms and individuals selling securities or providing investment advice to Texans.

David Montgomery of Houston is founder and principal of the Montgomery Law Firm. He is president of the Afton Oaks Civic Club and a member of the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, he is the former director of the Fort Bend-Waller County Municipal Utility District #2. Montgomery received a Bachelor of Art in Economics and English from the University of Missouri and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.

Robert Belt of Houston is a certified public accountant and managing partner of Belt Harris Pechecek, LLLP. He is a member of the Texas Society of CPAs, American Institute of CPAs, Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), and GFOA of Texas. He is a board member of the Houston Prayer Breakfast Association and serves on the Boy Scouts of America - Sam Houston Council’s Eagle Scout Review Committee. Additionally, he is appointed by Harris County Commissioners Court to serve on the Harris County Public Facility Corporation Board. Belt received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University.