Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,462 in the last 365 days.

October Oil and Gas Public Offering Adds $11.05 Million to Provincial Revenues

CANADA, October 5 - Released on October 5, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan's Crown petroleum and natural gas public offering, held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, has raised $11,049,882.97 for the province.

Of the 157 parcels posted for this sale, 107 parcels received acceptable bids. These bids covered 18,870.845 hectares.

The Kindersley area generated the most cashflow, bringing in $5,811,151.08 for 20 leases and two exploration licenses totalling 7,591.560 hectares.

Bids for leases and a license in the Lloydminster area brought in the next-highest amount, $2,703,203.64. These bids were for 33 leases and one exploration license totalling 7,222.166 hectares.

Acceptable bids in the Estevan area generated $2,516,328.95 for 47 leases covering 3,668.270 hectares.

The Swift Current area generated $19,199.30 in acceptable bids.

Millennium Land Ltd. made the highest bonus bid for a parcel - $4,244,502.88 for an exploration license on a 2,788.785 hectare property. The land is in the Kindersley area, west of Kerrobert.  

Regina-based ROK Resources Inc. submitted the highest dollars-per-hectare bid, $3,153.15 per hectare for a 33.3 hectare lease in the Estevan area, southwest of Stoughton.

After four of six public offerings this fiscal year, the province has received $48,233,785.29 in revenue. At this time last fiscal year, oil and gas public offerings had generated $34,188,370.54 in revenue.

The next scheduled date for a public offering in Saskatchewan is December 5, 2023.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Evan Radford
Energy and Resources
Regina
Phone: 306-510-1701
Email: evan.radford@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

October Oil and Gas Public Offering Adds $11.05 Million to Provincial Revenues

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more