Esports & Gaming Business Summit Announces Impressive Lineup of Tempest Award Finalists

LAS VEGAS, NV, US, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Esports & Gaming Business Summit (EBS), known for bridging the gap between brand marketers and the thriving Gen Z audience through gaming and esports, is proud to announce the finalists and Watch List members for the 2023 Tempest Awards, recognizing the companies, teams and players driving the competitive gaming industry. The ceremony will be hosted by NBA2KLeague host Christina Granville and will feature popular presenters, including TSM Apex creator GuhRL and Michele Morrow.

In its sixth year, this awards program celebrates excellence and innovation within the esports and gaming industries from the past year, paying tribute to the creators and visionaries who have fueled in dynamic fields including production, marketing, talent and technology in categories ranging from Social Good Initiative to Brand of the Year.

Among this year’s entries, judges saw a large increase in brands submitting for the Best Non-Endemic Brand Activation category, challenging the perception that the esports industry is experiencing a decline. Non-endemic companies are increasingly recognizing the gaming space as a valuable platform to engage with a diverse and enthusiastic audience. These trends underscore the industry’s potential for innovation and growth, making it a compelling space for both brands and fans.

“The gaming industry is expected to be worth more than $53 billion by the end of 2023, which is why we’re thrilled to shine a light on some of the most exciting work going on right now,” said Robbie Caploe, Brand Director and Publisher, Cynopsis Esports & Gaming. “These contributions are vital to a growing business that has massive influence in every aspect of our culture.”

Tempest Award winners will be announced at the in-person ceremony on October 23 at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, held in conjunction with Cynopsis’ Esports & Gaming Business Summit. See a list of finalists below:

2023 Watch List Members:

Joe Jenkins, IMG

Kevin Simon, Ally Financial

Madeline Pound, SuperAwesome

SM Lahti, TSM

Tony Yuan, REV/XP

Best Content Creation Campaign/Initiative:

Twitch Rivals, NFLPA & Gamefam - Streamer Bowl IV ft. Fortnite, Gamefam

ONE Esports x Marriott Bonvoy – Capturing the Hearts and Minds of Esports and Travel Fans, ONE Esports

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Streamer Event, NCompass International + Activision

The State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023, State Farm

NFL Tuesday Night Gaming, Enthusiast Gaming + The NFL

Best Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative:

The FAMEHERGAME Programme, FIFA

HBCU + College netWORK, McDonald’s + Gen.G

Allied Esports

UNO!™ Mobile Wildcard Series, Mattel163

Level Up University, N Compass International + Activision Blizzard King

Best Esports and Gaming Crossover:

Twitch Rivals, NFLPA & Gamefam - Streamer Bowl IV ft. Fortnite, Gamefam

The State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023, State Farm

Call of Duty®: NEXT, Activision Publishing

NFL Tuesday Night Gaming, Enthusiast Gaming + The NFL

MFAM Gauntlet at UFC X 2023, The Kinetic Group + UFC

Best Non-Endemic Brand Activation:

The State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023, State Farm

P&G Battle of the Paddles, MKTG Sports + Entertainment, Taylor Strategy and Optimum Sports

MFAM Gauntlet at UFC X 2023, The Kinetic Group + UFC

Chipotle Levels Up with the Fighting Gaming Community (FGC), Chipotle

Give Odor the Bird, United Esports

DoorDash: Battle of the Brands Season 2, Wavemaker & OS Studios

Brand of the Year:

The State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023, State Farm

Ally Financial

ELEVATED, Presented by Progressive, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

AT&T

Xfinity, GMR Marketing

For additional information and to see the complete list of finalists, visit the official website at esportsandgamingbusiness.com.

