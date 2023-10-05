AGC Ga. Partners with R. W. Allen Construction, GoldMech, Silver Sheet Metal to Host Skills Challenge for HS Students
Students to compete in a variety of construction trades at the Georgia Carolina State Fair
For some competitors, this event is a ‘Friday Night Lights’ experience with the opportunity to receive job offers from participating industry representatives.”AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is partnering with R. W. Allen Construction, GoldMech, Silver Sheet Metal, Inc. to host construction students from high schools in 14 local counties for the East Georgia Skills Challenge. The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Georgia Carolina State Fair (308 Hale Street).
— AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham
This Skills Challenge is one of eight regional events held throughout Georgia that will host over 2,300 students from nearly 100 schools. Competitions held at the East Georgia Skills Challenge are: carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing, sheet metal and welding.
“As one of the host contractors, we are proud to partner with the local industry and AGC Georgia to promote careers in construction while developing our future workforce,” said Scott Clark, President & CEO of R. W. Allen Construction.
With over 100 students participating in the East Georgia Skills Challenge, several hundred additional students will observe in hopes of competing in the future. These students will also benefit from conversations with construction industry professionals who host interactive activities for students to become more familiar with specific construction trades.
“Skills Challenges allow high school students enrolled in construction programs an opportunity to showcase their trade talents in a ‘game day’ atmosphere,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “For some competitors, this event is a ‘Friday Night Lights’ experience with the opportunity to receive job offers from participating industry representatives. Each year, we are proud to partner with amazing member contracting firms to showcase rewarding construction career opportunities to student competitors and observers.”
Students from construction programs in the following counties are invited to compete in the East Georgia Skills Challenge: Burke, Columbia, Glascock, Greene, Jefferson, Johnson, Laurens, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes.
Students who are members of SkillsUSA Georgia and compete in carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing and welding at this event are eligible to earn a bid to the State Leadership and Skills Competition (SLSC) that will be held in February 2024.
For more information about Skills Challenges, please visit www.agcga.org/skills.
