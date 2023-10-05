Life Sciences Division of Deep Knowledge Group Unveils First Mapping of UAE’s Life Sciences Industry (Beta Version)
✤ UAE Life Sciences Ecosystem IT Platform Beta Version represents the most comprehensive mapping of the United Arabian Emirates Life Sciences ecosystem made to date
✤ The platform offers a wide range of features designed to inform, engage, and inspire, including comprehensive interactive profiles of companies, investors, R&D centers, non-profits, clinics, scientists and entrepreneurs
✤ Additional features include: interactive ecosystem maps, searchable and filterable industry databases, dynamic GeoMaps and more
✤ Platform Beta Version to be continually expanded and enhanced in coming weeks and months
The Life Sciences Division of Deep Knowledge Group today unveiled the first mapping of the UAE’s Life Sciences industry. The UAE Life Sciences Ecosystem IT Platform (beta version) constitutes the most comprehensive mapping of the UAE Life Sciences ecosystem to date, and constitutes a central hub for resources, information, and interaction.
It offers a wide range of features designed to inform, engage, and inspire, including comprehensive profiles of companies, investors, R&D centers, non-profits, clinics, scientists and entrepreneurs; in-depth analysis of the UAE's life sciences ecosystem, its history, current state and future potential; as well as a collaborative space for users to contribute to the platform's development and stay updated on its latest advancements.
According to the platform, the United States stands at the forefront of investments in the UAE's thriving life sciences industry, contributing a substantial 29% of total investments.
The platform highlights the significant global interest and collaborative efforts aimed at advancing life sciences in the UAE, with several other countries also playing vital roles. The United Kingdom and the European Union closely follow the US, contributing 9% and 8% investments, respectively, showcasing their commitment to the region's scientific progress.
Singapore and Switzerland each contribute 3% to the UAE's dynamic life sciences sector, underlining the diverse array of international contributors. Canada, China, and India are not far behind, each accounting for 2% to 3% of the investments flowing into the UAE.
Most life sciences companies operating in the UAE are headquartered in Dubai, where the government actively promotes innovation. Dubai Science Park, a hub for medical, wellness, and pharmaceutical sectors, fosters local product manufacturing and innovation across various fields, including medicine, perfumery, and food & beverage.
The UAE's commitment to building a resilient healthcare industry is evident through increased research and development (R&D) initiatives. Dubai, in particular, has emerged as a global biotechnology and life sciences hub, welcoming next-generation healthcare firms to its business districts that nurture medical innovation.
Recent years have witnessed a significant surge in international collaboration for life sciences patents in the UAE, demonstrating the nation's dedication to global innovation. The increasing number of patent registrations reflects a growing global network and resolve to address life sciences challenges collaboratively.
Commenting on the findings, Sasha Korogodski, Senior Scientific Analyst at Deep Knowledge Group Life Sciences Division stated: “Looking ahead, the UAE's trajectory of global collaboration and annual patent registrations promises a bright future in innovation, solidifying its role in life sciences and fostering borderless partnerships. The nation's commitment to scientific progress will continue to shape the patent and life sciences landscape, benefiting the global community.”
The rising global aging population has led to an increased demand for medical services, fueling advancements in technology and pharmaceuticals. The transition towards personalized healthcare is driving the development of novel treatments to address previously unmet healthcare needs, with a growing desire for platforms that can conveniently deliver tailored services to patients' doorsteps.
To explore the platform, please visit: www.uae-health.tech
About Deep Knowledge Group Life Sciences Division
Deep Knowledge Group is a data-driven consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, BioTech, Pharma, FinTech, GovTech, SpaceTech, FemTech, Data Science, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, consulting, media, philanthropy and more. Its Life Sciences Division encompasses a variety of domain-specific analytical subsidiaries including Deep Pharma Intelligence, Aging Analytics Agency, FemTech Analytics and NeuroTech Analytics.
Press contact:
media@dkv.global
Sasha Korogodski
