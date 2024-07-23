Israel Longevity Industry Ecosystem Shows 14x Growth Since 2019 According to New Analysis and Open-Access IT-Platform
New Longevity Ecosystem in Israel IT-Platform Showcases Israel’s Global Leadership in Longevity Science, Policy, Technology and IndustryTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Israel cements its position as a global frontrunner in longevity industrialization with the launch of the Longevity Ecosystem in Israel Platform. This state-of-the-art platform, backed by over 150,000 data points, exemplifies Israel's extraordinary 14-fold industry growth since 2019, showcasing Israel’s status as a fast-growing international hub of Longevity Science, Industry, Medicine, and Policy.
Developed by Aging Analytics Agency in collaboration with Longevity.International and with the support of Deep Knowledge Group, Vetek (Seniority) Association, ATLAS, and the Biogerontology Research Foundation, as a follow-up to their 2023 platform and initial 2019 Longevity Industry in Israel report, this platform serves as a comprehensive, centralized resource for the Israel Longevity Ecosystem across science, medicine, industry and policy.
Providing detailed insights and a variety of new platform components from interactive GeoMaps, dashboard analytics, a knowledge hub and more, the platform serves as the most comprehensive centralised resource for learning more about, and getting involved with, Israel’s burgeoning Longevity Industry ecosystem.
Key Features of the Longevity Ecosystem in Israel Platform include:
~ Comprehensive Data Visualization: Advanced visual insights illustrating the dynamic growth and trends within Israel's longevity sector over the past five years.
~ Influential Leadership Profiles: Detailed profiles of 170 key influencers driving advancements in Israeli longevity research and development.
Extensive Organizational Data: Interactive ecosystem maps, databases, and profiles of 2430 Companies (compared to 1000 in 2023), 2550 Investors (680 in 2023) and 20 Hubs mapped across 25 industry sectors
~ Advanced Analytical Tools: Sophisticated tools for in-depth industry analysis and strategic decision-making.
Explore the platform here: www.longevityisrael.info
The Longevity Ecosystem in Israel Platform is being launched in conjunction with the upcoming Longevity Nation Conference 2024, organized by Vetek (Seniroty) Associaiton in Israel, in cooperation with American Federation for Aging Research, Biogerontology Research Foundation and other partners, to be held in Bar-Ilan University in Israel on 28-31 October. This event will be a pivotal gathering for leaders, researchers, and enthusiasts in the field of longevity science, aiming to advance healthy longevity through groundbreaking research, innovative therapies, and forward-thinking public health policies.
The conference will bring together many renowned thought leaders across Longevity science, industry, medicine and policy, including Nir Barzilai, Richard Faragher, Susan Greenfield, Ilia Stambler, S. Jay Olshansky, Dmitry Kaminskiy, Evelyne Bischof, and many more.
Among the central aims of the conference is the advancement of international cooperation in the healthy longevity field.
Attendance is free-of-charge, but limited. Register to secure your place at Longevity Nation 2024 here: www.longevitynation.org
