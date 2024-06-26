First-of-its-Kind Mapping of the International Longevity Alliance Ecosystem: New Interactive Platform Launched
New Interactive Platform developed in partnership with Longevity.International with the technological support of Deep Knowledge Group showcases ILA ecosystemLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Longevity Alliance (ILA), with the technological support of Deep Knowledge Group, has launched a first-of-its-kind mapping of the extended ILA ecosystem.
Developed in collaboration with Longevity.International, the open-source platform presents interactive profiles, mindmaps, and databases of 110 leaders, 70 scientific publications and 55 organisations across 35+ countries. It promotes the advancement of healthy longevity for all people through scientific research of ageing biology, the development of new drugs and therapies, their fast implementation, and the improvement of public health policy in the field of ageing control and education.
The new platform offers a comprehensive overview of the ILA ecosystem, highlighting key contributors and mapping out our global network using advanced visualization tools. This network includes significant contributions from the USA, UK, Canada, France, and many other countries, showcasing a robust and diverse global presence. It features a wide range of interactive visualisations to enable users to explore, navigate and gain deeper understanding of the ILA’s global breadth and diversity.
Explore the International Longevity Alliance platform here: www.longevity.international/ila.
Over the past decade, the International Longevity Alliance has grown to include 55 non-profit associations across 36 countries, all working towards the common goal of advancing longevity science, including several Deep Knowledge Group strategic partners including the Biogerontology Research Foundation, Longevity.International and Assistive Technology, Longevity and Ageing Society (ATLAS). ILA's overarching goal is to achieve healthy longevity for all by pioneering cutting-edge scientific research. The organization is steadfast in its commitment to creating a world where innovative medical technologies lead to advancements in ageing amelioration and healthy longevity.
Key ILA achievements include leading the global campaign to incorporate longevity into the WHO Work Program in 2017 and influencing global health policy via the inclusion of a World Health Organization (WHO)-approved disease extension code for ‘ageing related’ (XT9T) to the International Classification of Diseases during ICD-11 in collaboration with the Biogerontology Research Foundation, marking a significant step towards classifying aging as a treatable condition. The Alliance has also been instrumental in promoting the International Longevity Day/Month campaign since October 2013, fostering widespread awareness and action in the field of healthy ageing.
The new ILA interactive platform will continue to be updated and further developed over the coming months to include new member organizations and coverage of ongoing ILA activities, including a series of upcoming events and campaigns aimed at furthering the cause of longevity science, which include the 2024 General Assembly, which will bring together leading experts, researchers, and advocates to discuss the latest advancements and collaborative efforts in the field. Additionally, the Alliance will continue to host various interdisciplinary conferences and workshops to foster dialogue and innovation.
Explore the platform today at www.longevity.international/ila
About the International Longevity Alliance
The goal of the International Longevity Alliance is to help create a world where every person will be able to achieve aging amelioration and healthy longevity through innovative medical technologies. Its mission is to promote the advancement of healthy longevity for all people through scientific research of ageing biology, development of new drugs and therapies, their fast implementation, improvement of public health policy in the field of ageing control, and education.
About Deep Knowledge Group
Deep Knowledge Group is a data-driven international consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, BioTech, Pharma, FinTech, GovTech, SpaceTech, FemTech, Data Science, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, consulting, media, philanthropy and more.
About Longevity.International
Longevity.International is an open-access, non-profit, and decentralized platform within the Longevity Industry. Its mission is to foster enhanced synergy, efficient collaboration, and constructive discourse among a diverse spectrum of industry participants and stakeholders. These include companies, investors, non-profits, academic labs, R&D hubs, governmental bodies, and policy makers. Through its platform, Longevity.International aims to facilitate greater cooperation and knowledge sharing to drive advancements in longevity research and innovation.
Ian Inkster
Longevity.International
info@longevity.international
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube