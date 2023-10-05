Submit Release
Issues of cooperation with the ICRC were discussed

05/10/2023

On October 5, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the Deputy Head of the Regional Representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Central Asia Jacques Barberis, who is in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, a fruitful partnership between Turkmenistan and the ICRC in the field of promoting the principles of international humanitarian law was stated. The Turkmen side expressed gratitude for the support from the ICRC of the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan in strengthening its capacity.

The parties exchanged views on the current agenda of interaction, and also identified specific areas for further cooperation. In this context, the prospects for partnership between Turkmenistan and the ICRC for the coming year were discussed.

