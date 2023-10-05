Pride Under the Pines Welcome Soiree will partner with Tribute Studio & Idyllwild Pictures to feature Celebrity Guests

On Friday, Oct 6 starting at 7 pm Team Pride Under The Pines and the event’s host venue The Rustic Theatre are Inviting guests to Free Welcome Soiree.

This Welcome Soiree mixer will be held in the Rustic Theatre lobby and outdoor patio, on Friday, October 6th from 7-8 pm and will be followed by a Live taping from 8-9 pm of Pride & Prejudice docu-series.

Welcome Soiree will be Hosted by Actor Emrhys Cooper, who is also one of the brilliant minds behind Idyllwild Pictures

Welcome Soiree will also highlight internationally renowned queer film maker Billy Clift who will discuss his long career and work with his cousin Montgomery Clift an the 1950’s closeted Hollywood machine.