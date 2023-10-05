Pride Under the Pines Welcome Soiree will partner with Tribute Studio & Idyllwild Pictures to feature Celebrity Guests
On Friday, Oct 6 starting at 7 pm Team Pride Under The Pines and the event’s host venue The Rustic Theatre are Inviting guests to Free Welcome Soiree.
This Welcome Soiree mixer will be held in the Rustic Theatre lobby and outdoor patio, on Friday, October 6th from 7-8 pm and will be followed by a Live taping from 8-9 pm of Pride & Prejudice docu-series.
Welcome Soiree will be Hosted by Actor Emrhys Cooper, who is also one of the brilliant minds behind Idyllwild Pictures
Welcome Soiree will also highlight internationally renowned queer film maker Billy Clift who will discuss his long career and work with his cousin Montgomery Clift an the 1950’s closeted Hollywood machine.
Pride Under the Pines Welcome Soiree at the Rustic Theatre on Friday, October 6 will be Hosted by Actor Emrhys Cooper.
PS HomeBoys’ co-owners and event producers, Niels Kosman and Jeremy Taylor commented, “We can’t wait for this year’s event! With even more amazing performances, partnerships with queer celebrity actors and filmmakers, we guarantee that our guests will have an unforgettable LGBTQ+ pride festival experience with incredible live music, amazing performances, fantastic food, and comedic acts!"
Guests from all over the desert communities and throughout Southern California are Invited to a Free Welcome Soiree Hosted by actor Emrhys Cooper that will feature a collaboration with the brilliant minds behind Idyllwild Pictures & Tribute Studio.
This Welcome Soiree mixer will be held in the Rustic Theatre lobby and outdoor patio, on Friday, October 6th from 7-8 pm and will be followed by a Live taping from 8-9 pm of Pride & Prejudice docu-series with actor/writer Donal Brophy and award-winning queer filmmaker Billy Clift.
Pride & Prejudice docu-series is brought to you by Idyllwild Pictures and is the follow-up to the highly acclaimed Podcast Historical Homos. This witty and often cheeky historical docuseries focuses on the exploration of changing attitudes, and incremental acceptance, of LGBTQ+ people throughout history...with some murder, betrayal, civil war, and a handful of completely crazed and depraved emperors thrown in for good measure.
Emrhys or Donal commented about their new docu-series Pride & Prejudice, “Our quest is to probe the lives of noteworthy figures who’ve helped shape history; exploring their trials and triumphs through the lens, and comedic banter, of some present-day trailblazers of the LGBTQ+ community. In each episode, we will interview a living queer figure who has achieved excellence in their career and discuss a historical LGBTQ+ figure whose life has inspired their work. The Pride and the Prejudice of the queer experience in the present and the past.” Donal added that in the inaugural episode, they will sit down with the internationally renowned queer filmmaker Billy Clift to discuss his long career as well as the work of his cousin Montgomery Clift and the 1950s closeted Hollywood machine.
Donal who co-founded Idyllwild Pictures with Emrhys Cooper in 2019 has been busy developing projects as a writer, producer, and actor for the last several decades. Donal Brophy proudly hails from Dublin Ireland and found his love of storytelling growing up there. Emrhys Cooper originally from Devon, England trained at Central School Ballet and Laine Theatre Arts London. With numerous West End credits and performances on stage, movies, and tv are highly acclaimed, as he is as passionate about entertaining audiences as he is about his LGBTQ+ community.
Pride Under The Pines Pride Festival is set to go live on Saturday, October 7, 2023, in Idyllwild, CA, with a full day of fabulous entertainment that will feature two musical headliners, hilarious comedians, and superstar drag divas who are all planning on rocking the outdoor stage. Last year’s event, which totaled over 1500 guests from across Southern California, enjoyed the venue's rustic roots, fresh mountain air, and beautiful pine trees, among fellow LGBTQ+ family and friends of all ages.
Guests looking to make a weekend adventure and visit Idyllwild’s inclusive community and charming ambiance are encouraged to book accommodations at Silver Pines Lodge or the Idyllwild Bunk House, the official hotel partners for Pride Under The Pines 2023. Both venues offer a variety of rooms and private cabins for the ultimate pride festival experience.
Stand Up. Speak Out and Rise Up!
Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.PrideUnderThePines.com or at the festival entry.
Portions of ticket sales are donated to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.
About Pride Under The Pines | prideunderthepines.com
Pride Under The Pines a nonprofit 501c3 organization was established out of love for LGBTQ+ rights and to bring a larger sense of pride to the community of Idyllwild. Event co-founders, PS HomeBoys, Jeremy, and Niels are full-time Palm Springs residents and local business owners who fell in love with the Idyllwild’s Rustic Theatre and its charming owners Gail and Graham, who met on a cool autumn night in 2020 and recognized the need for a larger LGBTQ+ presence in their beloved town. As their idea for a pride festival was born, each rendition of Pride Under The Pines stays true to their mission to uplift the Idyllwild community, focusing on supporting small businesses and creating a feeling of acceptance, love, and positivity.
Idyllwild Pictures is an American independent entertainment company founded by Emrhys Cooper and Donal Brophy. Based in Idyllwild CA, Idyllwild Pictures specializes in original film, television, and audio production and distribution, focusing on stylistically groundbreaking material without sacrificing commercial viability and entertainment value. Our content will always have a thought-provoking message, exploring themes such as sexuality, ethnicity, cultural divides, and the fragmented society that we live in today.
Tribute Studio, located in Idyllwild, CA creates yummy things for every screen. This award-winning studio is led by Eric Bute, Director, and Jessica Bute, Executive Producer. When asked about their motivation, they’ll tell you “Every day we pay tribute to the creative ones - the storytellers with boundless imaginations and insatiable curiosity. We honor their hard work, passion, vision, and the clients and networks who let them us do what they love to do.”
SERENA MARTIN
24/7 Creative Agency
serenamartin247@gmail.com