Global Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical foods for orphan diseases market is set to reach $1.59 billion in 2027, growing at a 6.4% CAGR, as per TBRC's Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Global Market Report 2023.
The medical foods for orphan diseases market is driven by rising orphan disease prevalence. North America leads, with key players including Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Danone, Reckitt Benckiser, Ajinomoto, Meiji Holdings, Fresenius Kabi, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Mead Johnson, Halyard Health, Alfasigma, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.
Medical Foods For Orphan Diseases Market Segments
• By Product: Pills, Powder, Liquid, Other Products
• By Route of Administration: Oral, Enteral
• By Applications: Phenylketonuria, Tyrosinemia, Eosinophilic esophagitis, Food Protein-Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome (FPIES), Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD), Homocystinuria, Other Applications
• By Sales Channel: Online Sales, Institutional Sales, Retail Sales
• By Geography: The global template market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Medical foods for orphan diseases refer to specialized nutritional products specifically formulated to meet the unique dietary needs of individuals affected by rare, genetic, or orphan diseases. These foods are used by patients suffering from rare orphan diseases.
