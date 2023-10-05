Telephone conversation with the Chairperson of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko

TAJIKISTAN, October 5 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon had a telephone conversation with the Chairperson of the Council of Federation of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

The Chairperson of the Upper Chamber of the Russian Parliament sincerely congratulated the Leader of the Nation on his birthday.

During the conversation, there was an exchange of views on specific issues of multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia, including inter-parliamentary relations, which have a significant contribution to the process of expanding relations between the two countries within the framework of strategic partnership and alliance.

The Leader of the Nation considered continuous development of cooperative relations with Russia as one of the priorities of our country and expressed confidence that the relations between Tajikistan and Russia will continue to develop in accordance with the main interests of the people of the two countries.