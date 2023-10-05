The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On October 4, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan Gismat Fuzuli oglu Gozalov, who presented his credentials to the head of state.

The diplomat conveyed warm words of greetings to the head of the Turkmen state from President Ilham Aliyev, who confirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to traditional interstate dialogue that meets the interests of the two neighboring countries and peoples. The Ambassador congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on being awarded the high title of Hero of Turkmenistan, expressing his best wishes in this regard.

Having congratulated the Ambassador of Azerbaijan on his appointment to a responsible diplomatic post, the President of Turkmenistan wished him success in an important mission aimed at further development and strengthening of Turkmen-Azerbaijani cooperation.

Having conveyed return greetings to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the head of Turkmenistan emphasized that relations between our countries, based on trust and mutual understanding, are today successfully expanding in various areas.

Continuing the meeting, it was emphasized that in recent years the Turkmen-Azerbaijani political dialogue has been developing dynamically, mutual visits at the highest level are being carried out, and regular contacts are maintained through ministries and departments. In this regard, the countries managed to reach a qualitatively new level of interaction.

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have been in effective contact for many years, both in a bilateral format and within the framework of authoritative international and regional organizations.