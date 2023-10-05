The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

05/10/2023

On October 4, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

The guest conveyed warm words of greetings to the head of the Turkmen state from the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who addressed wishes of peace, happiness and prosperity to the entire Turkmen people. Mikayil Jabbarov also congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on being awarded the high title of Hero of Turkmenistan.

Thanking for the congratulations, the President of Turkmenistan reciprocated his best wishes to the top leadership and people of the friendly country, expressing confidence that the meetings and negotiations that will be held during the current visit will make a solid contribution to the development of economic ties between the two countries.

It was emphasized that centuries-old ties of friendship and good neighborliness link our countries and peoples. These relations are a solid basis for further strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial ties.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted with satisfaction that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan is developing dynamically, thanks to the significant potential of the two countries and their readiness for a long-term fruitful partnership.

The head of Turkmenistan emphasized that our countries successfully cooperate within the framework of regional and international organizations, and primarily within the UN.

During the meeting, held in a constructive manner, the sides noted the achieved high level of interstate dialogue, built on the basis of equality, trust and mutual understanding.

According to the general opinion, the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Azerbaijani Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation plays a major role in the development of bilateral relations.