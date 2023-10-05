Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,251 in the last 365 days.

The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

05/10/2023

51

On October 4, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

The guest conveyed warm words of greetings to the head of the Turkmen state from the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who addressed wishes of peace, happiness and prosperity to the entire Turkmen people. Mikayil Jabbarov also congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on being awarded the high title of Hero of Turkmenistan. 

Thanking for the congratulations, the President of Turkmenistan reciprocated his best wishes to the top leadership and people of the friendly country, expressing confidence that the meetings and negotiations that will be held during the current visit will make a solid contribution to the development of economic ties between the two countries.

It was emphasized that centuries-old ties of friendship and good neighborliness link our countries and peoples. These relations are a solid basis for further strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial ties. 

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted with satisfaction that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan is developing dynamically, thanks to the significant potential of the two countries and their readiness for a long-term fruitful partnership.

The head of Turkmenistan emphasized that our countries successfully cooperate within the framework of regional and international organizations, and primarily within the UN.

During the meeting, held in a constructive manner, the sides noted the achieved high level of interstate dialogue, built on the basis of equality, trust and mutual understanding.

According to the general opinion, the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Azerbaijani Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation plays a major role in the development of bilateral relations.

You just read:

The President of Turkmenistan received the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more