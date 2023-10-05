Congratulations of the heads of foreign states to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, October 5 - On the occasion of the birthday of His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan is receiving congratulatory letters from the heads of state and government of foreign countries, leaders of international and regional organizations, as well as prominent state and public figures.

The congratulatory message of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, states the following:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday.

With your successful activity as the head of state, you have earned the respect of your compatriots and a high reputation abroad. Under your leadership, Tajikistan is walking steadily on the path of economic and social development, playing an important role in solving regional and international issues.

Your personal contribution to the strengthening of the strategic partnership and alliance between our countries, as well as the enhancement of mutually beneficial relations within the framework of CSTO, CIS and SCO is truly great.

I will be happy to continue our constructive dialogue and close collaboration on the pressing issues of Russia-Tajikistan relations.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish you, Honorable Emomali Sharifovich, strong health, well-being and every success."

The President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, notes the following in his congratulatory letter to the Head of our state:

"Dear Mr. President, my old friend,

Allow me to convey my sincere congratulations and best wishes for your birthday.

You are one of the most experienced politicians among the heads of state of the CIS, the construction of statehood in various fields has achieved significant progress under your leadership. You pay special attention to the friendly relationship with China and have made a worthy contribution to promoting China-Tajikistan relations at the highest level. In May of this year, you took part in the "China-Central Asia" Summit and made a successful state visit to China, during which we had a comprehensive and open meeting. Together, we announced the creation of a society of shared destiny between China and Tajikistan in the spirit of eternal friendship, mutual benefit and solidarity, and brought bilateral relations to a new stage.

I pay great attention to the development of China-Tajikistan relations, I appreciate our good working contacts and deep personal friendship, and I am ready to work together with you systematically to bring about new achievements in cooperation between China and Tajikistan in various fields, stir up prosperity and revitalization of our countries.

I wish you sound health and well-being."

The congratulatory letter of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, reads as follows:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

I am very pleased to congratulate you, my dear brother, on your birthday from the bottom of my heart and convey my best wishes to you.

Large-scale reforms and great constructive works in Tajikistan, regular improvements in the standard of living of the people, enhancement of reputation of your country in the international arena, without any doubt, are directly related to your name.

The active support of your regional and global initiatives by the international community is a clear proof of these statements.

I would like to take this opportunity to once again congratulate you on holding at the highest level the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the next meeting of the Council of the Founding States of the Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in Dushanbe.

Effective negotiations and important agreements reached within the framework of these meetings will serve indeed to strengthen comprehensive relations between our countries, which have been close friends and good neighbors since ancient times, as well as to ensure the overall development of our region.

Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

I believe that thanks to joint efforts, our relations will continue to develop effectively in the spirit of long-term strategic partnership and alliance for the benefit of the common prosperity of our brotherly peoples.

I congratulate you once again on this joyful and memorable day of your life, I wish you good health, family happiness and new successes in your public responsible activities, peace and stability, sustainable development and prosperity for the people of Tajikistan”.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, notes in his congratulation message:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes for your birthday.

The construction and development of an independent Tajikistan, constructive activities for the unity of the nation and the restoration of long-term peace are inseparably connected with your name. You are known in Kazakhstan as an outstanding public servant and the universally recognized Leader of the people of Tajikistan.

I believe that by following your strategic course, the brotherly Tajikistan will successfully implement important initiatives and reforms, and will achieve high goals aimed at building a strong and prosperous state.

I value our warm and trusting relations and highly appreciate your great personal contribution to strengthening friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and their people.

Dear Emomali Sharifovich, I wish you endless energy, family well-being and further success in your responsible mission for the benefit of the brotherly people of Tajikistan”.

The President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, sent the following congratulatory letter:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes for your birthday!

Under your wise and far-sighted leadership, the Republic of Tajikistan has achieved great success and is steadily strengthening its reputation in the international arena.

It is gratifying that the effective cooperation and close relations between our countries in a wide variety of areas and fields testify to the high level of bilateral relations. I thank you for your personal attention and your great contribution to the development of our interstate relations.

The meeting we had recently in Dushanbe gave a strong impetus to strengthening the bonds of friendship between our brotherly peoples and deepening the cooperation between the two countries in various fields. We remain supporters of further cooperation and advocate proposals and initiatives to expand relations between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you, Emomali Sharifovich, from the bottom of my heart, long-lasting health, well-being and family happiness, and peace and stability, progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Tajikistan”.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of the National Assembly of Turkmenistan, said in his message:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

Please accept my warm congratulations and best wishes for your birthday.

Enormous progress in all spheres of socio-political life of Tajikistan, significant achievements in economic development of the country, strengthening of its international profile are inextricably linked with your name.

I would like to express my gratitude to you for your great personal contribution and deep interest in the strengthening and development of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan. I am sure that thanks to our joint efforts, the fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan will continue to expand and deepen for the benefit of our people.

Availing this happy occasion, Honorable Emomali Sharifovich, I sincerely wish you good health, happiness and success in your responsible state activities.”

Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said in his congratulation:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday!

You led Tajikistan for 30 years, together with your people, you passed the toughest trials and forged an independent and developed state recognized by the international community and endowed with promising future.

Your personal role is indeed significant not only in strengthening Kazakhstan-Tajikistan relations, but also in mutually beneficial cooperation in the Central Asian region. Your recent trip to Astana and the meetings of the heads of state in Dushanbe are a clear proof of your contribution to these important processes.

I cherish our long-standing friendship and hope to continue communicating with you in the future.

Dear Emomali Sharifovich, I wish you long-lasting health and well-being and success in your state activities for the benefit of the brotherly Tajik people."

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, stated in his congratulation:

"Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

On the occasion of your birthday, I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart and express my best wishes.

As a genuine leader, a wise public figure who has completely dedicated himself to protecting the interests of his country, realizing national goals and ensuring the well-being of his people, you deserve profound respect. Thanks to your purposeful and fruitful policy, the Republic of Tajikistan successfully solves its upcoming tasks for social and economic development, the country's image in the international arena is constantly improving.

Your contribution to strengthening traditional friendly relations, expansion of multilateral cooperation and partnership between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan is valuable and significant.

I remember with special enthusiasm my recent visit to Dushanbe to participate in the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia as an honored guest. Your invitation has once again confirmed the good traditions of friendship, respect and cooperation between our brotherly peoples, which have been formed historically.

I would like to emphasize that mutual visits and regular contacts at the highest level will contribute to the comprehensive deepening of interstate relations. I look forward to meeting you in Baku as part of your state visit to continue the trusting and constructive dialogue.

I am sure that our joint efforts will continue to be directed to the implementation of promising initiatives and projects in order to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of our brotherly peoples and countries.

On this happy day, Honorable Emomali Sharifovich, I wish you good health, happiness and further success in the responsible cause of your state for the benefit of the brotherly people of Tajikistan.”

The President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent the following congratulatory message:

Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

I know you as an experienced civil servant and a strong leader who has an undeniable reputation among the citizens of Tajikistan and a decent authority abroad.

I highly value your efforts in the cause of peace and prosperity of your country and increasing its reputation in the international arena.

I pay great attention to the development of cooperation between Minsk and Dushanbe, and I cherish the friendly relations with you that have passed the test of time.

I will be happy to continue the reliable dialogue and close cooperation on issues of bilateral, regional and global agenda.

Dear Emomali Sharifovich, I sincerely wish you good health and well-being and further success in your responsible activities."

The President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noted in his congratulatory letter:

"Dear President,

My dear friend,

On my own behalf and on behalf of my nation, I congratulate you on your birthday with the most sincere feelings.

Continuous strengthening of relations between our countries, which have a common historical and cultural heritage, is a source of our joy.

I am confident that the close relations and cooperation between our countries will continue to deepen in all fields.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, I wish you, Excellency, health, happiness and a long life, and well-being and prosperity to the people of Tajikistan.”

A congratulatory letter was also received from the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Imangali Tasmagambetov. The Leader of the Nation continues to receive congratulatory letters.