B&H WORLDWIDE LEADS THE WAY WITH LAUNCH OF CARBON SmartTRAC

WEST DRAYTON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a market leader in highly specialised aerospace logistics, has launched a new reporting tool to provide its customers with visibility of the carbon emissions on their shipments. Called Carbon SmartTRAC, the cloud-based analytical dashboard was developed so that B&H customers have information to guide their sustainability strategies.

Carbon SmartTRAC was developed through a deep understanding of CO2 equivalent emissions of air routes combined with B&H Worldwide’s aviation & aerospace logistics experience. It means that for the first time true end-to-end logistics data can be provided to aviation customers who can then calculate and understand their CO2 emissions for each shipment by Service Type, Routing and Transport mode.

Key to the interactive dashboard are its analysis functions which enable customers to view trends and drill down to individual shipment level. Feature highlights include:

• Highly visual and dynamic charts
• Intelligent Carbon Quote Calculator for transport related emissions data
• Track CO2e emissions of shipments
• Track energy consumption of inventory within B&H warehouses
• Easy data extraction and reporting

Says B&H Worldwide’s Group Head of Finance, Paul Wakefield; “Managing big data is an essential part of enabling our customers to set science-based targets for reducing their emissions and tracking their progress towards those targets. We led the way on software for aerospace logistics with the launch of FirstTRAC and now we are doing the same for carbon emissions with Carbon SmartTRAC”.


Established in 1988 in the UK, B&H Worldwide is a market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years it has expanded globally and today operates from ten strategically located aerospace hubs around the world and has a customer base which includes airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors. Its innovative, in-house designed IT solutions are highly tailored to suit customer operating models and its FirstTrac software sets the benchmark for the aerospace logistics industry. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer's operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance.

