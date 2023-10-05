Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 04, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 5 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 4, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 11 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 621

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments as Amended by the House

 

HB 27 PN 2106

106-97

HB 1300 PN 2107

 

       A02431 (OBERLANDER)

 

 

Motion to Supend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed amendment A02431

(Oberlander)

 

 

 

 

101-102       (Failed        2/3 needed)

 

       A02435 (KUZMA)

 

 

Motion to Supend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed amendment A02435

(Kuzma)

 

 

 

 

101-102       (Failed        2/3 needed)

 

A02437 (BARTON)

 

 

Motion to Supend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed amendment A02437

(Barton)

 

 

 

 

101-102       (Failed        2/3 needed)

 

A02448 (KUTZ)

 

 

Motion to Supend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed amendment A02448

(Kutz)

 

 

 

 

101-102       (Failed        2/3 needed)

 

       A02449 (DELOZIER)

 

 

Motion to Supend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed amendment A02449

(Delozier)

 

 

 

 

101-102       (Failed        2/3 needed)

 

 

121-82

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

HB 1258 PN 1768

202-1       Sent to Senate for Concurrence

 

HB 1456 PN 2108

 

 

       A02447 (E. NELSON)

 

 

 

Motion to Supend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed amendment A02447

(E. Nelson)

 

 

 

 

 

101-102      (Failed        2/3 needed)

 

 

Motion to Appeal Ruling of the Chair that HB1456 is not a non-preferred Appropriations Bill

(Cutler)

 

 

 

 

102-101      (Ruling of Chair Stands)

 

 

Question on Constitutionality of HB1456

(Kephart)

 

 

102-101      (Constitutionality Sustained)

 

 

Motion to move Previous Question on HB1456

(D. Miller)

 

 

102-77       (Motion Adopted)

 

 

Motion to Adjourn

(Cutler)

 

101-102     (Motion Fails)

 

 

Motion to move Previous Question on the motion to adjourn

(Bradford)

 

 

 

102-101       (Motion Adopted)

 

 

115-88    Sent to Senate for Concurrence

 

HB 1540 PN 2050

123-80    Sent to Senate for Concurrence

 

HB 1661 PN 2091

169-34    Sent to Senate for Concurrence

 

SB 141 PN 0017

200-3       Sent to the Senate without Amendment

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 231     State Government

HR 233     State Government

HR 234     Health

HR 235     State Government

 

HB 987     Judiciary

HB 1695   Judiciary

HB 1736   Judiciary

HB 1737   Local Government

HB 1738   Local Government

HB 1739   Local Government

HB 1740   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1741   Judiciary

HB 1742   Finance

                   

SB 69        Labor And Industry

SB 235      Judiciary

SB 473      Finance

SB 531      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 749      Local Government

SB 754      Local Government

SB 799      Transportation

SB 824      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 851      Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1378      To Appropriations

HB 1466      To Appropriations

HB 1522      To Appropriations

HB 1634      To Appropriations

 

SB 224         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1456      To Appropriations

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 80           From Children and Youth as Amended

HR 198        From Children and Youth as Committed

HR 232        From Finance as Committed

HR 225        From Judiciary as Committed

 

HB 1258      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1456      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1540      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1661      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 972        From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 1593      From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 1238      From Finance as Committed

HB 1429      From Finance as Committed

HB 836        From Judiciary as Amended

HB 27           From Rules Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1300      From Rules Re-Reported as Amended

 

SB 141         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 621         From Rules as Committed

SB 851         From Transportation as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 109

HB 1490

 

SB 694

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 130

A Resolution recognizing October 10, 2023, as "National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan)" in Pennsylvania.         

202-1

HR 144

A Resolution designating the month of September 2023 as "Cholesterol Education Month" and September 1, 2023, as "LDL-C Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.          

202-1

HR 200

A Resolution recognizing October 6, 2023, as "World Cerebral Palsy Day" in Pennsylvania.         

202-1

HR 202

A Resolution designating October 6, 2023, as "College Radio Day" in Pennsylvania.           

200-3

HR 206

A Resolution designating the week of September 10 through 16, 2023, as "Personal Care and Assisted Living Week" in Pennsylvania.    

202-1

HR 217

A Resolution recognizing the week of October 9 through 15, 2023, as "United States Navy Week" in Pennsylvania.     

202-1

                                                                                              

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Thursday, October 5, 2023  at 8 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

