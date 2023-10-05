Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 04, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, October 5 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 4, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 11 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 621
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments as Amended by the House
|
106-97
|
|
|
|
Motion to Supend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed amendment A02431
(Oberlander)
|
101-102 (Failed 2/3 needed)
|
|
|
|
Motion to Supend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed amendment A02435
(Kuzma)
|
101-102 (Failed 2/3 needed)
|
|
|
|
Motion to Supend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed amendment A02437
(Barton)
|
101-102 (Failed 2/3 needed)
|
|
|
|
Motion to Supend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed amendment A02448
(Kutz)
|
101-102 (Failed 2/3 needed)
|
|
|
|
Motion to Supend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed amendment A02449
(Delozier)
|
101-102 (Failed 2/3 needed)
|
|
|
121-82
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
|
202-1 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Motion to Supend Rules for immediate consideration of late filed amendment A02447
(E. Nelson)
|
101-102 (Failed 2/3 needed)
|
|
|
Motion to Appeal Ruling of the Chair that HB1456 is not a non-preferred Appropriations Bill
(Cutler)
|
102-101 (Ruling of Chair Stands)
|
|
|
Question on Constitutionality of HB1456
(Kephart)
|
102-101 (Constitutionality Sustained)
|
|
|
Motion to move Previous Question on HB1456
(D. Miller)
|
102-77 (Motion Adopted)
|
|
|
Motion to Adjourn
(Cutler)
|
101-102 (Motion Fails)
|
|
|
Motion to move Previous Question on the motion to adjourn
(Bradford)
|
102-101 (Motion Adopted)
|
|
|
115-88 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
|
|
123-80 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
|
|
169-34 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
|
|
200-3 Sent to the Senate without Amendment
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 231 State Government
HR 233 State Government
HR 234 Health
HR 235 State Government
HB 987 Judiciary
HB 1695 Judiciary
HB 1736 Judiciary
HB 1737 Local Government
HB 1738 Local Government
HB 1739 Local Government
HB 1740 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 1741 Judiciary
HB 1742 Finance
SB 69 Labor And Industry
SB 235 Judiciary
SB 473 Finance
SB 531 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 749 Local Government
SB 754 Local Government
SB 799 Transportation
SB 824 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
SB 851 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 1378 To Appropriations
HB 1466 To Appropriations
HB 1522 To Appropriations
HB 1634 To Appropriations
SB 224 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1456 To Appropriations
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 80 From Children and Youth as Amended
HR 198 From Children and Youth as Committed
HR 232 From Finance as Committed
HR 225 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1258 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1456 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1540 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1661 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 972 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 1593 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 1238 From Finance as Committed
HB 1429 From Finance as Committed
HB 836 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 27 From Rules Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1300 From Rules Re-Reported as Amended
SB 141 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 621 From Rules as Committed
SB 851 From Transportation as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 109
HB 1490
SB 694
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing October 10, 2023, as "National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan)" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution designating the month of September 2023 as "Cholesterol Education Month" and September 1, 2023, as "LDL-C Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution recognizing October 6, 2023, as "World Cerebral Palsy Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution designating October 6, 2023, as "College Radio Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-3
|
A Resolution designating the week of September 10 through 16, 2023, as "Personal Care and Assisted Living Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution recognizing the week of October 9 through 15, 2023, as "United States Navy Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until , Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.