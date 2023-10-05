Daily Session Report for Wednesday, October 04, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, October 5 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 4, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 11 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Barton.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives by amending said amendments to Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 621

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments as Amended by the House

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 231 State Government

HR 233 State Government

HR 234 Health

HR 235 State Government

HB 987 Judiciary

HB 1695 Judiciary

HB 1736 Judiciary

HB 1737 Local Government

HB 1738 Local Government

HB 1739 Local Government

HB 1740 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1741 Judiciary

HB 1742 Finance

SB 69 Labor And Industry

SB 235 Judiciary

SB 473 Finance

SB 531 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 749 Local Government

SB 754 Local Government

SB 799 Transportation

SB 824 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 851 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 1378 To Appropriations

HB 1466 To Appropriations

HB 1522 To Appropriations

HB 1634 To Appropriations

SB 224 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1456 To Appropriations

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 80 From Children and Youth as Amended

HR 198 From Children and Youth as Committed

HR 232 From Finance as Committed

HR 225 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1258 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1456 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1540 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1661 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 972 From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 1593 From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 1238 From Finance as Committed

HB 1429 From Finance as Committed

HB 836 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 27 From Rules Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1300 From Rules Re-Reported as Amended

SB 141 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 621 From Rules as Committed

SB 851 From Transportation as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 109

HB 1490

SB 694

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 130 A Resolution recognizing October 10, 2023, as "National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan)" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 144 A Resolution designating the month of September 2023 as "Cholesterol Education Month" and September 1, 2023, as "LDL-C Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 200 A Resolution recognizing October 6, 2023, as "World Cerebral Palsy Day" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 202 A Resolution designating October 6, 2023, as "College Radio Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-3 HR 206 A Resolution designating the week of September 10 through 16, 2023, as "Personal Care and Assisted Living Week" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 217 A Resolution recognizing the week of October 9 through 15, 2023, as "United States Navy Week" in Pennsylvania. 202-1

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.