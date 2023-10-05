Miami Product Research & Development Firm, JDCT Commits to Increase Safety Equipment Inventions for Major League Sports

Justin McKay, CEO & owner of Just Draft Creations and Technologies states a gap in the athletic gear industry resulting in near fatal injuries.

Just Draft Creations and Technologies Founder States Hamlin’s Cardiac Arrest Woke Up The Sports Safety Gear Inventors; JDCT seeks manufacturers for partnership.

BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the pressing need for cutting-edge sports equipment that prioritizes football and hockey player safety, Just Draft Creations and Technologies (JDCT) is taking a significant step forward by positioning itself to partner with sports equipment manufacturers starting in 2024.Boutique product and development firms have often overlooked the critical aspect of sourcing reliable manufacturers for their clients. Founder, Justin McKay aims to streamline the process to give contact sport athletes more options for safety gear.McKay emphasizes the urgency of this venture, stating, "Athletic gear inventors have a duty to engineer better products guaranteeing the safety of athletes, especially after the near-fatal game day cardiac arrest situation. Major national sporting leagues are actively seeking to advance their protective gear within the next 2-3 years with a need for tier 1 quality and ready-manufactured gear with proof of concept. JDCT is ready to assist safety gear creators in transitioning from the idea draft to a tangible reality." Just Draft Creations and Technologies' unique position in the industry sets it apart as the ideal mentor for aspiring sports equipment inventors. Founded and led by an experienced inventor familiar with the sports equipment market, the company possesses the expertise and practical knowledge to guide newcomers in the field. With JDCT's guidance, inventors will gain access to a streamlined process, from patent drafting to product creation, ultimately leading to successful market launches.Manufacturers in search of collaboration opportunities within the sports niche will also find JDCT an attractive partner. By becoming the preferred manufacturer for JDCT clients, companies can tap into a growing market in technology-forward protective gear production.As the protective sports gear industry evolves rapidly to meet the demands of modern athletes, JDCT stands ready to usher in a new era of innovation and safety through other inventors. Inventors and manufacturers can inquire with Just Draft Creations and Technologies by visiting www.justdraftct.com ###About Just Draft Creations and TechnologiesJust Draft Creations and Technologies LLC combines innovative thinking with industry-leading techniques and technology to help companies launch successful products by providing knowledge about their target market. We conduct research to foster a meaningful connection between consumers and your next innovative idea. JDCT continually seeks to develop new technologies and products that solves complex problems.

J McKay Athletics Series 101 & 202 : lower the risk of injuries and concussions to football, lacrosse, and hockey athletes as well as the military.