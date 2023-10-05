MDimune Inc. broadens its global footprint with residency at JLABS @ Shanghai

Submit Release
SEONGDONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDimune Inc. announced today that it took up residence at Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS @ Shanghai (‘JLABS’), located in Shanghai, China, starting in September.

A representative from MDimune stated, “We have been exploring ways to effectively introduce the technical prowess of our next-generation drug delivery system, the Bio Drone™ platform, to global companies and to expand our investment network.”

By joining JLABS MDimune intends to access the global network of Johnson & Johnson Innovation with the objective of engaging in research collaborations and technology transfers with global innovative companies. Moreover, MDimune is looking to benefit from the support of experts within the Johnson & Johnson Innovation, R&D and commercial teams, entrepreneurial programs, and other benefits of residency, including access to potential investment opportunities.

MDimune's CEO, Shingyu Bae, stated, "Joining JLABS provides an opportunity to expand our network with globally renowned experts and research institutions." He added, "Utilizing JLABS' resources and network will be a crucial turning point in developing innovative ideas and growing our company."

About MDimune Inc.
MDimune Inc., founded in 2015, is a biotech company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and has been dedicated to the development of the innovative therapeutic platform BioDrone™. The novel BioDrone™ platform technology uses cell-derived vesicles to overcome the limitations of existing cell therapies or achieve target-specific drug delivery. BioDrone™ platform technology is patented in the US, Europe, China, Japan, and Korea. MDimune is actively pursuing business partnerships with biotech and pharmaceutical companies for the potential application of the BioDrone™ technology for various unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit the company's websites, http://www.mdimune.com/ or https://biodroneus.com/, or watch the BioDrone™ Platform Technology video on https://youtu.be/lwwDQOpyKs4.

