MDimune Named as a Finalist in the Prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™
SEONGDONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDimune Inc., a Korean biotech company developing BioDroneTM platform technology, has been named a finalist in the 2023 Edison Awards. The company is being honored in the Health, Medical & Biotech category for its next-generation drug delivery platform BioDroneTM based on cell-derived vesicles (CDVs).
MDimune’s BioDroneTM technology addresses the most critical limitations of the current drug delivery systems, such as a wide range of side effects and limited targeting abilities. Derived from natural human cells, CDVs produced by extrusion technology display little toxicity or immunogenicity while exhibiting a high level of flexibility to allow various surface engineering, which can be used to steer vesicles toward lesions in a more selective manner. Compared to similar classes of nanovesicles like exosomes, the company’s proprietary extrusion technology enables up to 100 times greater yield in vesicle production that is more suitable for clinical applications.
The Edison Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world with past winners including Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors and Genentech. The prestigious accolades honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.
All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot being determined by an independent judging panel. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners.
MDimune was included in three finalists in the Advanced Drug Delivery subcategory along with US-based biotech Moderna and the Taiwanese research organization Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Fort Myers, FL.
Mr. Shingyu Bae, CEO of MDimune said, “We are delighted that BioDrone’s technological prowess and innovation were recognized at the world-renowned Edison Awards. Through this award, we wish to expand the opportunities to connect with and possibly license our platform technology to more global partners.”
About MDimune
MDimune Inc., founded in 2015, is a biotech company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and has been dedicated to the development of the innovative therapeutic platform BioDrone™. The novel BioDrone™ platform technology uses cell-derived vesicles to overcome the limitations of existing cell therapies or achieve target-specific drug delivery. BioDrone™ platform technology is patented in the US, Europe, China, Japan, and Korea. MDimune is actively pursuing business partnerships with biotech and pharmaceutical companies for the potential application of the BioDrone™ technology for various unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit the company's websites, http://www.mdimune.com/ or https://biodroneus.com/, or watch the BioDrone™ Platform Technology video on https://youtu.be/lwwDQOpyKs4.
About The Edison Awards
Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.
Jisun Lee
MDimune Inc.
ljs@mdimune.com