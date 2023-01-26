MDimune announces a collaboration with Hanyang University on the projects selected through the 3rd BioDrone™ Award
SEONGDONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDimune Inc., a Korean biotech company developing BioDrone™ platform technology based on cell-derived vesicles (CDVs), announces funding of two research projects focusing on next-generation drug delivery and novel therapeutics. The projects were selected through the 3rd BioDrone™ Award held in October 2022. For these projects, MDimune signed an MOU with Hanyang University to collaborate with the research teams of Doory Kim, Ph.D. (Super-resolution Spectroscopic Microscopy Lab) and Hee Ho Park, Ph.D. (Cell and Nanotherapy Engineering lab).
In 2020, MDimune launched a call for research proposals, BioDrone™ Award, to stimulate innovative research to develop and advance next-generation drug delivery platform technology. This yearly award is open to scientists in all career stages who are affiliated with a research-based institution, not limited to researchers in Korea. In 2021, Giorgia Pastorin, Ph.D. (National University of Singapore) was awarded via Global BioDrone™ Award and collaborated with the company.
“We are very excited to announce the 3rd BioDrone™ Award recipients. This year again, we received numerous proposals with innovative technologies and excellent ideas, and we truly appreciate all the participants. For selection, we focused on the capacity of the projects which can improve the application of cargo-loading, targeting, and extrusion-based novel technology. In the past, we have successfully collaborated with talented researchers identified through the Award and we expect that our new research collaboration with Hanyang University research teams will be also productive and fruitful to advance our BioDrone™ Platform technology,” said Shin-Gyu Bae, the Chief Executive Officer of MDimune.
“With the expertise of Dr. Kim, we expect to have a better understanding of the intracellular mechanism of CDV as a drug delivery platform, and it will help us to engineer CDV to improve or modulate its capacity. Dr. Park’s project will strengthen our cancer therapeutics program,” added Seung-Wook Oh, the Chief Scientific Officer of MDimune.
The company has been dedicated to developing a novel drug delivery platform using CDV, a type of extracellular vesicle (EV) generated by a proprietary extrusion method. Due to its molecular characteristics and potency with higher production yield compared to native exosomes, the CDV has promising potential as a drug delivery platform with minimized adverse effects and maximized efficacy. The company is expecting to enter the clinical stage during the last quarter of 2023.
The 3rd BioDrone™ Award recipients:
Doory Kim, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry, Hanyang University
Project: Investigation of intracellular drug delivery mechanism using super-resolution nanoimaging technology
Hee Ho Park, Ph.D. Assistant Professor, Department of Bioengineering, Hanyang University
Project: Development of cancer therapeutics by engineering CAR-T cell-derived nanovesicle
About MDimune
MDimune Inc., founded in 2015, is a biotech company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and has been dedicated to the development of the innovative therapeutic platform BioDrone™. The novel BioDrone™ platform technology uses cell-derived vesicles to overcome the limitations of existing cell therapies or achieve target-specific drug delivery. BioDrone™ platform technology is patented in the US, Europe, China, Japan, and Korea. MDimune is actively pursuing business partnerships with biotech and pharmaceutical companies for the potential application of the BioDrone™ technology for various unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit the company's websites, http://www.mdimune.com/, https://biodroneus.com/
About MDimune
MDimune Inc., founded in 2015, is a biotech company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and has been dedicated to the development of the innovative therapeutic platform BioDrone™. The novel BioDrone™ platform technology uses cell-derived vesicles to overcome the limitations of existing cell therapies or achieve target-specific drug delivery. BioDrone™ platform technology is patented in the US, Europe, China, Japan, and Korea. MDimune is actively pursuing business partnerships with biotech and pharmaceutical companies for the potential application of the BioDrone™ technology for various unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit the company's websites, http://www.mdimune.com/, https://biodroneus.com/
