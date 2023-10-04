A meeting was held on European Union projects

04/10/2023

On October 4, 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova and the Ambassador of the European Union to Turkmenistan Beata Peksa, the head of cooperation of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Johannes Baur, representatives of the International Trade Center and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

During the negotiations, the status and prospects of joint bilateral and regional projects in Central Asia were discussed. The parties noted the successful implementation of these projects.

Issues of cooperation in the field of climate change and transport were stressed.

The parties informed about the efforts of Turkmenistan and the EU to reduce energy consumption, increase the production of renewable energy, reduce methane emissions, efforts to develop transport connectivity between the European Union and Central Asia, and also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in these areas.