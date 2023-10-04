A conference dedicated to the results of the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan was held at the Institute of International Relations of the MFA of Turkmenistan

04/10/2023

Today, October 4, 2023, a conference “Towards a great future with the exemplary state doctrine of the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the path of our Hero Arkadagly Serdar” was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, was also attended by leaders and representatives of public organizations of the country, teaching staff and students of higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan.

The conference participants noted the historical significance of the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, held on September 24 of this year, as well as the speeches of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during which were considered important issues of state and public life aimed at further development of the country. The conference participants paid special attention to strategies and national programs for the further development of the Turkmen state.

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov emphasized that the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan became a major socio-political event in the life of the country, demonstrating the features of the peaceful foreign and domestic policy of the state, the unity and cohesion of the people.

The conference participants especially emphasized that the activities of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov are entirely aimed at strengthening the international authority of the Turkmen state, with the goal of implementing large-scale national programs and reforms for the dynamic development of the state, as well as ensuring social well-being .

It was noted that major reforms and transformations begun by Hero Arkadag are today being successfully implemented by Hero Arkadagly Serdar.

Following the results of the conference, its participants adopted an Appeal to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

As part of the event, a literary and musical composition “We are the young messengers of peace” was held, prepared by students of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.