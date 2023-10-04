Submit Release
The meeting with the Minister of Youth of the State of Libya

04/10/2023

On October 4, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan B.Myatiev met with the Minister of Youth of the State of Libya Fatalla AF Elzuni.    

During the meeting, the parties emphasized their readiness to establish multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, including relations in the field of youth policy.

An exchange of views took place on the development of relations between Turkmenistan and Libya in the fields of science, education, sports, as well as the holding of various forums and events between the youth of the two countries

