AltExchange and Red Tower Capital Announce Partnership to Provide RIAs Access and Reporting for Alternative Investments
RIAs and their clients now have access to unique real estate investment opportunities and free, automated reporting for clients, powered by AltExchange.
We’re thrilled to make managing Red Tower Capital’s private investment offerings a seamless experience using automation technology.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AltExchange and Red Tower Capital announce a strategic partnership to provide RIAs access to Red Tower Capital’s mortgage funds and alternative investment opportunities, alongside free digital reporting for their clients for their RTC VI mortgage fund.
Red Tower Capital (RTC) has more than 12 years of successfully delivering solid returns to investors in various mortgage funds, with eight years of consecutive third-party audits. RTC VI, a mortgage fund, is available for immediate investment by accredited investors.
This partnership allows RIAs to diversify their clients’ portfolios with access to unique alternative investment opportunities without management and reporting complexities. AltExchange’s award-winning automation technology allows advisors to provide an unmatched alternative investment experience for their clients and differentiate with true transparency and insights.
With AltExchange, Red Tower Capital’s RIA partners and their clients can now experience:
- Real-time reporting and consolidation of Red Tower Capital investments.
- Historical reporting on existing investments.
- Automatic collection of investment tax documents (K1s, 1099s).
- Integrations with existing wealth management systems.
Solomon Gorlick, Principal at Red Tower Capital said:
“We are thrilled to offer RIAs access to our mortgage fund RTC VI, with simplified, streamlined reporting abilities through AltExchange. By partnering with AltExchange, we have the ability to provide a transparent digital reporting experience for both RIAs and their clients. We believe this is a crucial step in making investments in RTC VI manageable for advisors and their clients.”
Zak Boca, CEO at AltExchange said:
“AltExchange is proud to partner with Red Tower Capital to make offering and managing their alternative investments simple for RIAs. AltExchange helps mitigate the barriers asset managers face when it comes to managing data and reporting for existing clients and RIAs. We’re thrilled to make managing Red Tower Capital’s private investment offerings a seamless experience using automation technology.”
For more information about Red Tower Capital and its mortgage fund RTC VI, please contact Solomon Gorlick at solomon@redtowercapital.com.
To begin simplifying alternative investment management for you and your clients, please reach out to hello@altexchange.com.
