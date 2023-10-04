Shield Roof Solutions to Showcase Industry-Leading Roof Kits at SunBelt Ag Expo—Largest U.S. Farm Show—Oct. 17-19
Shield Roof Solutions will exhibit its container roof systems at the Sunbelt Ag Expo, Oct. 17-19 in Moultrie, Ga. at Agribusiness Building #2, booth AB2-23.
Helping farmers protect their machinery, tools, supplies, and more, Shield Roof Solutions will exhibit its weather-proof container roof systems at the 45th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo, Oct. 17-19 in Moultrie, GA. During the upcoming Expo, Shield Roof Solutions will showcase their Podroof kits at Agribusiness Building #2, booth AB2-23.
— Marc Niemann, General Manager
Made in the USA of American steel, Podroof kits from Shield Roof Solutions are custom-designed for attachment to shipping containers for use as permanent or temporary shelters. They arrive as ready-to-assemble kits for easy assembly.
“Our roof kits are perfect for farms of all sizes, whether you need coverage for your equipment and supplies or to create a work area,” said Marc Niemann, GM of Shield Roof Solutions. “We look forward to showing more farm owners and operators how this durable and affordable option can simplify and safeguard their work and their most important assets.”
The SunBelt Ag Expo is North America’s Premier Farm Show® and the largest of its kind in the United States, an annual event with more than 1,200 exhibitors showcasing the latest in farming technology. It has a unique 100-acre exhibit area adjoining a 530-acre working research farm. The 2023 Expo will highlight “Agriculture in Action.”
A flexible and affordable option for durable outdoor shelters, Shield Roof Solutions continues to innovate with new roof kits and solutions. All products are made in the United States with all steel components and come with a 20-year warranty.
About Shield Roof Solutions
The company behind PODROOF kits, Shield Roof Solutions offers custom roof products recognized for their strength and durability. For more information or to place an order, please visit www.shieldup.co
