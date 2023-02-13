Shield Roof Solutions to Attend Natural Disaster Expo in Miami Beach
Shield Roof Solutions proud to be an Exhibitor at The Natural Disasters Expo in Miami Beach
This is an opportunity to connect with a group of leading experts, emergency response professionals, and federal contracting officers to showcase our product and the solutions we can provide”GREENVILLE, SC, U.S.A., February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shield Roof Solutions is proud to announce that they will be an Exhibitor at The Natural Disasters Expo, the world’s leading event series for the management and mitigation of natural disasters, which is returning to the Miami Beach Convention Centre on March 1st & 2nd 2023. The Miami Beach Convention Center will be transformed into the ULTIMATE host to disaster management and emergency response professionals to expand their offerings and explore the latest trends and knowledge to support disaster management activities.
— Marc Niemann, General Manager
“The Natural Disasters Expo, is an ideal opportunity to connect with a vast community of leading experts and emergency response professionals, business partners and federal contracting officers to showcase our product and the multitude of solutions we can provide here at Shield Roof Solutions!” said Marc Niemann, GM of Shield Roof Solutions. “We always appreciate the chance to showcase our high-quality steel roofing products and feel this is a great opportunity to connect and offer our product in support of disaster management.”
Shield Roof Solutions, continues to introduce a range of Podroof kits, carports, and awnings, will showcase their “PODROOF Difference” with ready-to-assemble roof kits made of American steel and backed with a 20-year warranty. The company offers a range of durable, weather-proof shelter innovations, and is continuing to expand its presence at different conferences across the country.
“We are excited for the opportunity to once again showcase our unique product, connect with new customers, and form new relationships with other business owners who are passionate about delivering the best products and services,” Niemann added.
Visit the https://www.ndemiami.com/ to secure your ticket and discover the tools that could help to mitigate the consequence of the world's most costly disasters and see the other exhibitors that are proud exhibitors at this esteemed expo.
About Shield Roof Solutions
The company behind PODROOF kits, Shield Roof Solutions offers roof products recognized for their strength and durability. For more information or to place an order, please visit https://shieldup.co/
